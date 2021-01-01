Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi A1 vs Oppo K3 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 5.5-inch Xiaomi Mi A1 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 625) that was released on September 5, 2017, against the Oppo K3, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 and came out 21 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi A1
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 128GB
  • Weighs 26 grams less
Reasons to consider the Oppo K3
  • Has a 1 inch larger screen size
  • 74% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (177K versus 102K)
  • Comes with 685 mAh larger battery capacity: 3765 vs 3080 mAh
  • Thinner bezels – 13.68% more screen real estate
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Supports 20W fast charging
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 710
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • The phone is 1-year and 9-months newer

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Mi A1
56
Oppo K3
68
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Mi A1
24
Oppo K3
43
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Mi A1
56
Oppo K3
74
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Mi A1
46
Oppo K3
55
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Mi A1
65
Oppo K3
77
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Mi A1
47
Oppo K3
60

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi A1
vs
Oppo K3

Display

Type IPS LCD AMOLED
Size 5.5 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 1920 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 16:9 19.5:9
PPI 401 ppi 396 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 71.02% 84.7%
Display features - - Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 98% -
PWM Not detected -
Response time 40.2 ms -
Contrast 1359:1 -
Max. Brightness
Mi A1
544 nits
Oppo K3
n/a
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 155.4 mm (6.12 inches) 161.2 mm (6.35 inches)
Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) 76 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 7.3 mm (0.29 inches) 9.4 mm (0.37 inches)
Weight 165 gramm (5.82 oz) 191 gramm (6.74 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Metal Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Gold, Red, Pink White, Black, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi A1
71.02%
Oppo K3 +19%
84.7%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi A1 and Oppo K3 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 Qualcomm Snapdragon 710
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)
Lithography process 14 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 506 Adreno 616
GPU clock 650 MHz 500 MHz
FLOPS ~124 GFLOPS ~384 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 933 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 1 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 128 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi A1
n/a
Oppo K3
399
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi A1
n/a
Oppo K3
1583
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi A1
102044
Oppo K3 +74%
177272

Software

Operating system Android 7.1.2 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM Android One Color OS 7
OS size 12 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3080 mAh 3765 mAh
Charge power 10 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No Yes, VOOC 3.0 (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:00 hr 1:30 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi A1
13:20 hr
Oppo K3
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Mi A1
11:00 hr
Oppo K3
n/a
Talk (3G)
Mi A1
20:11 hr
Oppo K3
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4616 x 3464
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 120FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p)
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 12 MP) 2 (16 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", OmniVision OV12A10
- Phase autofocus
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.5" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.6
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.4", Omnivision OV13380
-
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 2592 x 1944 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2 f/2.0
Focal length 35.96 mm -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/5" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 4.2 5
Bluetooth features HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 6 15
5G support - No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi A1
85.4 dB
Oppo K3
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced September 2017 May 2019
Release date September 2017 June 2019
Launch price ~ 212 USD ~ 225 USD
SAR (head) 1.75 W/kg -
SAR (body) 0.76 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo K3 is definitely a better buy.

