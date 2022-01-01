Xiaomi Mi A1 vs Oppo Realme C30
Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.5-inch Xiaomi Mi A1 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 625) that was released on September 5, 2017, against the Oppo Realme C30, which is powered by Unisoc Tiger T612 and came out 59 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi A1
- 49% higher pixel density (401 vs 270 PPI)
- The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
- Fingerprint scanner
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
- Weighs 17 grams less
- The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme C30
- Comes with 1920 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3080 mAh
- Has a 1 inch larger screen size
- 56% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (178K versus 114K)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
- Thinner bezels – 11.18% more screen real estate
- The phone is 4-years and 11-months newer
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X
- More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 9
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
55
61
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
21
28
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
53
70
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
45
44
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
64
58
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
44
52
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|5.5 inches
|6.5 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 1920 pixels
|720 x 1600 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|20:9
|PPI
|401 ppi
|270 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|450 nits
|400 nits
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|71.02%
|82.2%
|RGB color space
|98%
|-
|PWM
|Not detected
|-
|Response time
|40.2 ms
|-
|Contrast
|1359:1
|-
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]
Design and build
|Height
|155.4 mm (6.12 inches)
|164.1 mm (6.46 inches)
|Width
|75.8 mm (2.98 inches)
|75.6 mm (2.98 inches)
|Thickness
|7.3 mm (0.29 inches)
|8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|165 gramm (5.82 oz)
|182 gramm (6.42 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Metal
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Metal
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Gold, Red, Pink
|Black, Blue, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 625
|Unisoc Tiger T612
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|1800 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (8)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A75
|Lithography process
|14 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 506
|Mali-G57 MP1
|GPU clock
|650 MHz
|614 MHz
|FLOPS
|~124 GFLOPS
|-
|RAM size
|4 GB
|2, 3 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|933 MHz
|-
|Channels
|1
|2
|Storage size
|32, 64 GB
|32, 64 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|UFS 2.2
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 128 GB
|Up to 1024 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
345
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1295
|CPU
|41253
|59874
|GPU
|12372
|21805
|Memory
|30571
|45664
|UX
|30687
|52407
|Total score
|114228
|178654
|PCMark 3.0 score
|5464
|-
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Software
|Operating system
|Android 7.1.2 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
|Android 11
|ROM
|Android One
|Realme UI Go
|OS size
|12 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|3080 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|10 W
|10 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|No
|Full charging time
|2:00 hr
|2:55 hr
|Web browsing
|09:01 hr
|-
|Watching video
|08:48 hr
|-
|Gaming
|04:42 hr
|-
|Standby
|70 hr
|-
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|3264 x 2448
|Zoom
|Optical, 2x
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|No
|Lenses
|2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
|1 (8 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", OmniVision OV12A10
- Phase autofocus
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|Telephoto lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.6
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.4", Omnivision OV13380
|-
|Camera features
|- Bokeh mode
|-
|Megapixels
|5 megapixels
|5 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2592 x 1944
|2560 x 1960
|Aperture
|f/2
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|35.96 mm
|27 mm
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/5"
|1/5.0"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|720p at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|4.2
|5
|Bluetooth features
|HID, A2DP
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|No
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|6
|7
|5G support
|-
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Budget
|Announced
|September 2017
|July 2022
|Release date
|September 2017
|July 2022
|SAR (head)
|1.75 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|0.76 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Realme C30 is definitely a better buy.
