Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi A1 vs Realme C30 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi A1 vs Oppo Realme C30

Ксиаоми Ми А1
VS
Оппо Реалми С30
Xiaomi Mi A1
Oppo Realme C30

Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.5-inch Xiaomi Mi A1 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 625) that was released on September 5, 2017, against the Oppo Realme C30, which is powered by Unisoc Tiger T612 and came out 59 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi A1
  • 49% higher pixel density (401 vs 270 PPI)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
  • Weighs 17 grams less
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme C30
  • Comes with 1920 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3080 mAh
  • Has a 1 inch larger screen size
  • 56% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (178K versus 114K)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Thinner bezels – 11.18% more screen real estate
  • The phone is 4-years and 11-months newer
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 9

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi A1
vs
Realme C30

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 5.5 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 1920 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 16:9 20:9
PPI 401 ppi 270 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
Max rated brightness 450 nits 400 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 71.02% 82.2%
Display tests
RGB color space 98% -
PWM Not detected -
Response time 40.2 ms -
Contrast 1359:1 -
Peak brightness test (auto)
Mi A1
474 nits
Realme C30
n/a
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 155.4 mm (6.12 inches) 164.1 mm (6.46 inches)
Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) 75.6 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 7.3 mm (0.29 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 165 gramm (5.82 oz) 182 gramm (6.42 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Metal Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Gold, Red, Pink Black, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear No
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi A1
71.02%
Realme C30 +16%
82.2%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi A1 and Oppo Realme C30 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 Unisoc Tiger T612
Max. clock 2000 MHz 1800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A75
Lithography process 14 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 506 Mali-G57 MP1
GPU clock 650 MHz 614 MHz
FLOPS ~124 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 2, 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 933 MHz -
Channels 1 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 32, 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 128 GB Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi A1
n/a
Realme C30
345
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi A1
n/a
Realme C30
1295
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Mi A1
114228
Realme C30 +56%
178654
CPU 41253 59874
GPU 12372 21805
Memory 30571 45664
UX 30687 52407
Total score 114228 178654
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Mi A1
170
Realme C30
n/a
PCMark 3.0 score 5464 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 7.1.2 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0) Android 11
ROM Android One Realme UI Go
OS size 12 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3080 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 10 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 2:00 hr 2:55 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 09:01 hr -
Watching video 08:48 hr -
Gaming 04:42 hr -
Standby 70 hr -
General battery life
Mi A1
22:56 hr
Realme C30
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 3264 x 2448
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) No
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 12 MP) 1 (8 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", OmniVision OV12A10
- Phase autofocus
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.6
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.4", Omnivision OV13380
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 2592 x 1944 2560 x 1960
Aperture f/2 f/2.2
Focal length 35.96 mm 27 mm
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/5" 1/5.0"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 720p at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 4.2 5
Bluetooth features HID, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 6 7
5G support - No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi A1
86.2 dB
Realme C30
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced September 2017 July 2022
Release date September 2017 July 2022
SAR (head) 1.75 W/kg -
SAR (body) 0.76 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Realme C30 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Mi A1 and Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite
2. Oppo Realme C30 and Xiaomi Redmi 9A
3. Oppo Realme C30 and Oppo Realme C25
4. Oppo Realme C30 and Samsung Galaxy A03 Core
5. Oppo Realme C30 and Oppo Realme C20
6. Oppo Realme C30 and Xiaomi Poco C31
7. Oppo Realme C30 and Oppo Realme Narzo 50i
8. Oppo Realme C30 and Oppo Realme C35
9. Oppo Realme C30 and Xiaomi Redmi 10A

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish