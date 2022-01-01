Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.5-inch Xiaomi Mi A1 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 625) that was released on September 5, 2017, against the Oppo Realme C30, which is powered by Unisoc Tiger T612 and came out 59 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.