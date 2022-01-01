Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi A1 vs Realme C31 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi A1 vs Oppo Realme C31

Ксиаоми Ми А1
VS
Оппо Реалми C31
Xiaomi Mi A1
Oppo Realme C31

Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.5-inch Xiaomi Mi A1 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 625) that was released on September 5, 2017, against the Oppo Realme C31, which is powered by Unisoc Tiger T612 and came out 56 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi A1
  • 49% higher pixel density (401 vs 270 PPI)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Delivers 21% higher peak brightness (482 against 397 nits)
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
  • Weighs 32 grams less
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme C31
  • Comes with 1920 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3080 mAh
  • Has a 1 inch larger screen size
  • 82% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (210K versus 115K)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Thinner bezels – 10.38% more screen real estate
  • The phone is 4-years and 8-months newer
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 9

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi A1
vs
Realme C31

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 5.5 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 1920 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 16:9 20:9
PPI 401 ppi 270 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
Max rated brightness 450 nits 415 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 71.02% 81.4%
Display tests
RGB color space 98% -
PWM Not detected Not detected
Response time 40.2 ms 48 ms
Contrast 1359:1 1033:1
Peak brightness test (auto)
Mi A1 +21%
482 nits
Realme C31
397 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 155.4 mm (6.12 inches) 164.7 mm (6.48 inches)
Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) 76.1 mm (3 inches)
Thickness 7.3 mm (0.29 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 165 gramm (5.82 oz) 197 gramm (6.95 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Metal Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Gold, Red, Pink Silver, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi A1
71.02%
Realme C31 +15%
81.4%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi A1 and Oppo Realme C31 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 Unisoc Tiger T612
Max. clock 2000 MHz 1800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A75
Lithography process 14 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 506 Mali-G57 MP1
GPU clock 650 MHz 614 MHz
FLOPS ~124 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 933 MHz -
Channels 1 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 32, 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 128 GB Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi A1
n/a
Realme C31
349
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi A1
n/a
Realme C31
1331
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Mi A1
115716
Realme C31 +82%
210420
CPU 41253 67603
GPU 12372 22171
Memory 30571 61955
UX 30687 58129
Total score 115716 210420
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Mi A1
170
Realme C31 +143%
413
PCMark 3.0 score 5464 7589
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 7.1.2 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0) Android 11
ROM Android One Realme UI 2.0
OS size 12 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3080 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 10 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po -
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 2:00 hr -
Battery life tests
Web browsing 09:01 hr -
Watching video 08:48 hr -
Gaming 04:42 hr -
Standby 70 hr -
General battery life
Mi A1
22:56 hr
Realme C31
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4128 x 3096
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) No
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 12 MP) 3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 0.3 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", OmniVision OV12A10
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.6
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.4", Omnivision OV13380
-
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
Depth lens - - 0.3 MP
- Aperture: f/2.8
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 2592 x 1944 2560 x 1960
Aperture f/2 f/2.2
Focal length 35.96 mm 27 mm
Pixel size - 1.12 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/5" 1/5"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 720p at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 5
Bluetooth features HID, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 6 -
5G support - No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi A1 +6%
86.2 dB
Realme C31
81 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced September 2017 March 2022
Release date September 2017 March 2022
SAR (head) 1.75 W/kg -
SAR (body) 0.76 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Realme C31 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Redmi 9A and Realme C31
2. Redmi 10 and Realme C31
3. Realme C21 and Realme C31
4. Realme C21Y and Realme C31
5. Realme C35 and Realme C31
6. Realme C30 and Realme C31
7. Realme C33 and Realme C31

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish