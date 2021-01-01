Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi A1 vs Realme XT – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi A1 vs Oppo Realme XT

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 5.5-inch Xiaomi Mi A1 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 625) that was released on September 5, 2017, against the Oppo Realme XT, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 and came out 24 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi A1
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Delivers 23% higher maximum brightness (544 against 444 nits)
  • Weighs 18 grams less
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme XT
  • Water-resistant body (IPX4 classification)
  • 2.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (213K versus 102K)
  • Has a 0.9 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 920 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3080 mAh
  • Thinner bezels – 13.68% more screen real estate
  • Shows 15% longer battery life (100 vs 87 hours)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Supports 20W fast charging
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 712

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi A1
vs
Realme XT

Display

Type IPS LCD Super AMOLED
Size 5.5 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 1920 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 16:9 19.5:9
PPI 401 ppi 402 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 71.02% 84.7%
Display tests
RGB color space 98% 98.9%
PWM Not detected 242 Hz
Response time 40.2 ms 4.2 ms
Contrast 1359:1 ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Mi A1 +23%
544 nits
Realme XT
444 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 155.4 mm (6.12 inches) 158.7 mm (6.25 inches)
Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) 75.2 mm (2.96 inches)
Thickness 7.3 mm (0.29 inches) 8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 165 gramm (5.82 oz) 183 gramm (6.46 oz)
Waterproof No IPX4
Rear material Metal Glass
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Gold, Red, Pink White, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi A1
71.02%
Realme XT +19%
84.7%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi A1 and Oppo Realme XT in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 Qualcomm Snapdragon 712
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)
L3 cache - 1 MB
Lithography process 14 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 506 Adreno 616
GPU clock 650 MHz 550 MHz
FLOPS ~124 GFLOPS ~310 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 4, 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 933 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 1 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 128 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi A1
n/a
Realme XT
404
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi A1
n/a
Realme XT
1490
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi A1
102044
Realme XT +109%
213548

Software

Operating system Android 7.1.2 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM Android One ColorOS 7
OS size 12 GB 10 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3080 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 10 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No Yes, VOOC Flash Charge 3.0 (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:00 hr 1:28 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi A1 +1%
13:20 hr
Realme XT
13:03 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi A1
11:00 hr
Realme XT +48%
16:33 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi A1
20:11 hr
Realme XT +52%
30:53 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 9000 x 7000
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 120FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 119°
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 12 MP) 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", OmniVision OV12A10
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Samsung S5KGW1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.6
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.4", Omnivision OV13380
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 2592 x 1944 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2 f/2.0
Focal length 35.96 mm -
Pixel size - 1 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/5" 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 4.2 5
Bluetooth features HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 6 12
5G support - No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi A1
85.4 dB
Realme XT +3%
88 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced September 2017 September 2019
Release date September 2017 September 2019
Launch price ~ 212 USD ~ 237 USD
SAR (head) 1.75 W/kg -
SAR (body) 0.76 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Realme XT is definitely a better buy.

