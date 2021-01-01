Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 5.5-inch Xiaomi Mi A1 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 625) that was released on September 5, 2017, against the Vivo Z1x, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 and came out 24 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.