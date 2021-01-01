Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi A1 vs Vivo Z1x – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi A1 vs Vivo Z1x

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 5.5-inch Xiaomi Mi A1 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 625) that was released on September 5, 2017, against the Vivo Z1x, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 and came out 24 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi A1
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 128GB
  • Delivers 10% higher maximum brightness (544 against 494 nits)
  • Weighs 24.6 grams less
Reasons to consider the Vivo Z1x
  • 2.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (211K versus 102K)
  • Has a 0.88 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 1420 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 3080 mAh
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Thinner bezels – 12.28% more screen real estate
  • Supports 22.5W fast charging
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Has 50% more RAM: 6GB versus 4GB
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 712
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Mi A1
56
Vivo Z1x
67
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Mi A1
25
Vivo Z1x
49
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Mi A1
56
Vivo Z1x
82
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Mi A1
46
Vivo Z1x
63
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Mi A1
65
Vivo Z1x
75
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Mi A1
47
Vivo Z1x
63

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi A1
vs
Vivo Z1x

Display

Type IPS LCD Super AMOLED
Size 5.5 inches 6.38 inches
Resolution 1080 x 1920 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 16:9 19.5:9
PPI 401 ppi 404 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 71.02% 83.3%
Display features - - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 98% -
PWM Not detected -
Response time 40.2 ms -
Contrast 1359:1 -
Max. Brightness
Mi A1 +10%
544 nits
Vivo Z1x
494 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 155.4 mm (6.12 inches) 159.5 mm (6.28 inches)
Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) 75.2 mm (2.96 inches)
Thickness 7.3 mm (0.29 inches) 8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 165 gramm (5.82 oz) 189.6 gramm (6.69 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Metal Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Gold, Red, Pink Blue, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi A1
71.02%
Vivo Z1x +17%
83.3%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi A1 and Vivo Z1x in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 Qualcomm Snapdragon 712
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)
L3 cache - 1 MB
Lithography process 14 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 506 Adreno 616
GPU clock 650 MHz 550 MHz
FLOPS ~124 GFLOPS ~310 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 933 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 1 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 128 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi A1
n/a
Vivo Z1x
407
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi A1
n/a
Vivo Z1x
1534
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi A1
102044
Vivo Z1x +107%
211490

Software

Operating system Android 7.1.2 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM Android One Funtouch 10
OS size 12 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3080 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 10 W 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging No Yes (55% in 45 min)
Full charging time 2:00 hr 1:50 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi A1
13:20 hr
Vivo Z1x
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Mi A1
11:00 hr
Vivo Z1x
n/a
Talk (3G)
Mi A1
20:11 hr
Vivo Z1x
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 12 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", OmniVision OV12A10
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.6
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.4", Omnivision OV13380
-
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
Depth lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 2592 x 1944 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2 f/2.0
Focal length 35.96 mm -
Pixel size - 0.8 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/5" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 4.2 5
Bluetooth features HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 6 12
5G support - No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi A1
85.4 dB
Vivo Z1x
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced September 2017 September 2019
Release date September 2017 September 2019
Launch price ~ 212 USD ~ 212 USD
SAR (head) 1.75 W/kg -
SAR (body) 0.76 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Vivo Z1x is definitely a better buy.

