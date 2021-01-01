Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite vs Huawei Honor 10i
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 5.84-inch Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 625) that was released on July 1, 2018, against the Huawei Honor 10i, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710F and came out 9 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite
- Delivers 30% higher maximum brightness (486 against 374 nits)
- Comes with 600 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3400 mAh
- More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 10i
- 58% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (154K versus 97K)
- Has a 0.37 inch larger screen size
- Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4 1866 MHz
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- More energy-efficient CPU – Kirin 710F
- Weighs 14 grams less
- The phone is 9-months newer
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
59
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
24
36
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
60
56
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
44
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
51
54
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
46
52
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|5.84 inches
|6.21 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2280 pixels
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|18.9:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|432 ppi
|415 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|79.79%
|83.1%
Design and build
|Height
|149.3 mm (5.88 inches)
|154.8 mm (6.09 inches)
|Width
|71.6 mm (2.82 inches)
|73.6 mm (2.9 inches)
|Thickness
|8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
|8 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|178 gramm (6.28 oz)
|164 gramm (5.78 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Metal
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Metal
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Gold, Blue
|Black, Blue, Red
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 625
|HiSilicon Kirin 710F
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (8)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
|- 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
|Lithography process
|14 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 506
|Mali-G51
|GPU clock
|650 MHz
|1000 MHz
|FLOPS
|~124 GFLOPS
|~225 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|3, 4 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR4
|Memory clock
|933 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|1
|2
|Storage size
|32, 64 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|Up to 1024 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
327
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1331
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
75015
Honor 10i +78%
133319
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
97954
Honor 10i +58%
154782
Software
|Operating system
|Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|Android 9.0
|ROM
|Stock Android
|EMUI 9.1
Battery
|Capacity
|4000 mAh
|3400 mAh
|Charge power
|10 W
|10 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|No
|Full charging time
|2:10 hr
|2:00 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
15:57 hr
Watching videos (Player)
12:42 hr
Talk (3G)
24:09 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|24 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|5288 x 3968
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|480 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|-
|120°
|Lenses
|2 (12 MP + 5 MP)
|3 (24 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX486 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 24 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX576 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|-
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
|Depth lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
|Camera features
|- Bokeh mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|5 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2592 x 1944
|6528 x 4896
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|-
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|0.8 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|BSI CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/5"
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|4.2
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|HID, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|No
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|6
|12
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|July 2018
|March 2019
|Release date
|July 2018
|April 2019
|Launch price
|~ 162 USD
|~ 250 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.547 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.473 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Honor 10i is definitely a better buy.
