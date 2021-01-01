Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi A2 Lite vs Honor 10i – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite vs Huawei Honor 10i

Ксиаоми Ми А2 Лайт
VS
Хуавей Хонор 10i
Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite
Huawei Honor 10i

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 5.84-inch Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 625) that was released on July 1, 2018, against the Huawei Honor 10i, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710F and came out 9 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite
  • Delivers 30% higher maximum brightness (486 against 374 nits)
  • Comes with 600 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3400 mAh
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 10i
  • 58% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (154K versus 97K)
  • Has a 0.37 inch larger screen size
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4 1866 MHz
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Kirin 710F
  • Weighs 14 grams less
  • The phone is 9-months newer

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi A2 Lite
vs
Honor 10i

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 5.84 inches 6.21 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2280 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.9:9 19.5:9
PPI 432 ppi 415 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 79.79% 83.1%
Max. Brightness
Mi A2 Lite +30%
486 nits
Honor 10i
374 nits

Design and build

Height 149.3 mm (5.88 inches) 154.8 mm (6.09 inches)
Width 71.6 mm (2.82 inches) 73.6 mm (2.9 inches)
Thickness 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 178 gramm (6.28 oz) 164 gramm (5.78 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Metal Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Gold, Blue Black, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi A2 Lite
79.79%
Honor 10i +4%
83.1%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite and Huawei Honor 10i in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 HiSilicon Kirin 710F
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 14 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 506 Mali-G51
GPU clock 650 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~124 GFLOPS ~225 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4
Memory clock 933 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 1 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Mi A2 Lite
75015
Honor 10i +78%
133319
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi A2 Lite
97954
Honor 10i +58%
154782
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 9.0
ROM Stock Android EMUI 9.1

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 3400 mAh
Charge power 10 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 2:10 hr 2:00 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi A2 Lite
15:57 hr
Honor 10i
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Mi A2 Lite
12:42 hr
Honor 10i
n/a
Talk (3G)
Mi A2 Lite
24:09 hr
Honor 10i
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 5288 x 3968
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 5 MP) 3 (24 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX486 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 24 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX576 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 2592 x 1944 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/5" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 4.2
Bluetooth features HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 6 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi A2 Lite
86 dB
Honor 10i
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced July 2018 March 2019
Release date July 2018 April 2019
Launch price ~ 162 USD ~ 250 USD
SAR (head) 0.547 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.473 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Honor 10i is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (33.3%)
2 (66.7%)
Total votes: 3

Related comparisons

1. Mi A3 and Mi A2 Lite
2. Galaxy A20 and Mi A2 Lite
3. Redmi Note 8 and Mi A2 Lite
4. Redmi 8 and Mi A2 Lite
5. Honor 9 Lite and Mi A2 Lite
6. Redmi Note 8 Pro and Honor 10i
7. Galaxy A51 and Honor 10i
8. Galaxy A30s and Honor 10i
9. P40 Lite and Honor 10i
10. Redmi Note 9 and Honor 10i

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish