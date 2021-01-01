Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 5.84-inch Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 625) that was released on July 1, 2018, against the Huawei Honor 9 Lite, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 659 and came out 6 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.