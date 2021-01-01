Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite vs Huawei Honor 9 Lite
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 5.84-inch Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 625) that was released on July 1, 2018, against the Huawei Honor 9 Lite, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 659 and came out 6 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite
- Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3000 mAh
- More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
- Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
- More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 625
- The phone is 6-months newer
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 9 Lite
- Delivers 28% higher maximum brightness (621 against 486 nits)
- Weighs 29 grams less
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
59
58
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
28
27
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
60
50
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
44
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
51
51
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
48
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|5.84 inches
|5.65 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2280 pixels
|1080 x 2160 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|18.9:9
|18:9
|PPI
|432 ppi
|427 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|79.79%
|76.12%
|PWM
|-
|Not detected
|Response time
|-
|29 ms
|Contrast
|-
|1529:1
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|149.3 mm (5.88 inches)
|151 mm (5.94 inches)
|Width
|71.6 mm (2.82 inches)
|71.9 mm (2.83 inches)
|Thickness
|8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
|7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
|Weight
|178 gramm (6.28 oz)
|149 gramm (5.26 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Metal
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Gold, Blue
|Black, Gray, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 625
|HiSilicon Kirin 659
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|2360 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (8)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
|- 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A53
|Lithography process
|14 nanometers
|16 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 506
|Mali-T830 MP2
|GPU clock
|650 MHz
|600 MHz
|FLOPS
|~124 GFLOPS
|~41 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|3, 4 GB
|3, 4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR3
|Memory clock
|933 MHz
|933 MHz
|Channels
|1
|2
|Storage size
|32, 64 GB
|32, 64 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
865
Honor 9 Lite +6%
916
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
Mi A2 Lite +20%
4289
3585
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
75015
74854
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
97954
Software
|Operating system
|Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
|ROM
|Stock Android
|EMUI 9
|OS size
|-
|9.3 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4000 mAh
|3000 mAh
|Charge power
|10 W
|10 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|No
|Full charging time
|2:10 hr
|2:25 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
15:57 hr
Watching videos (Player)
12:42 hr
Talk (3G)
24:09 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|4128 x 3096
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|No
|Lenses
|2 (12 MP + 5 MP)
|2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX486 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
|Depth lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
|- 2 MP
|Camera features
|- Bokeh mode
|- Bokeh mode
|Megapixels
|5 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2592 x 1944
|4160 x 3120
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2
|Focal length
|-
|28 mm
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/5"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|4.2
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|HID, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|No
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|6
|6
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|July 2018
|December 2017
|Release date
|July 2018
|February 2018
|Launch price
|~ 162 USD
|~ 187 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.547 W/kg
|0.44 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.473 W/kg
|0.96 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite. It has a better software and battery life.
