Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi A2 Lite vs P20 Lite – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite vs Huawei P20 Lite

Ксиаоми Ми А2 Лайт
VS
Хуавей П20 Лайт
Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite
Huawei P20 Lite

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 5.84-inch Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 625) that was released on July 1, 2018, against the Huawei P20 Lite, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 659 and came out 4 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite
  • Shows 38% longer battery life (106 vs 77 hours)
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3000 mAh
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 625
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Huawei P20 Lite
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • Weighs 33 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi A2 Lite
vs
P20 Lite

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 5.84 inches 5.84 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2280 pixels 1080 x 2280 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.9:9 18.9:9
PPI 432 ppi 432 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 79.79% 80.72%
Display tests
RGB color space - 98.8%
PWM - Not detected
Contrast - 1035:1
Max. Brightness
Mi A2 Lite +2%
486 nits
P20 Lite
475 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 149.3 mm (5.88 inches) 148.6 mm (5.85 inches)
Width 71.6 mm (2.82 inches) 71.2 mm (2.8 inches)
Thickness 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) 7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 178 gramm (6.28 oz) 145 gramm (5.11 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Metal Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Gold, Blue Black, Blue, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi A2 Lite
79.79%
P20 Lite +1%
80.72%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite and Huawei P20 Lite in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 HiSilicon Kirin 659
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2360 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 14 nanometers 16 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 506 Mali-T830 MP2
GPU clock 650 MHz 900 MHz
FLOPS ~124 GFLOPS ~41 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory clock 933 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 1 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
Mi A2 Lite
865
P20 Lite +8%
933
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
Mi A2 Lite +18%
4289
P20 Lite
3628
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Mi A2 Lite +1%
75015
P20 Lite
74536
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi A2 Lite
97954
P20 Lite
n/a
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
ROM Stock Android EMUI 9.0
OS size - 13 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 3000 mAh
Charge power 10 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No Yes (40% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:10 hr 1:40 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi A2 Lite +40%
15:57 hr
P20 Lite
11:09 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi A2 Lite +32%
12:42 hr
P20 Lite
9:44 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi A2 Lite +46%
24:09 hr
P20 Lite
16:55 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4616 x 3464
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 5 MP) 2 (16 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX486 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 2592 x 1944 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length - 28 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/5" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 4.2
Bluetooth features HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 6 6
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi A2 Lite +2%
86 dB
P20 Lite
84.1 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced July 2018 March 2018
Release date July 2018 March 2018
Launch price ~ 162 USD ~ 250 USD
SAR (head) 0.547 W/kg 0.75 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.473 W/kg 1.21 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the software and battery life are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite. But if the camera and connectivity are more of a priority – go for the Huawei P20 Lite.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
12 (75%)
4 (25%)
Total votes: 16

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Mi A3 vs A2 Lite
2. Samsung Galaxy A20 vs Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite
3. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 vs Mi A2 Lite
4. Xiaomi Redmi 8 vs Mi A2 Lite
5. Huawei Honor 10 Lite vs Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite
6. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T vs Huawei P20 Lite
7. Huawei P30 vs P20 Lite
8. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 vs Huawei P20 Lite
9. Huawei P40 vs P20 Lite
10. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 vs Huawei P20 Lite

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish