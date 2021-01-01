Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi A2 Lite vs Oppo A53 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite vs Oppo A53

Ксиаоми Ми А2 Лайт
Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite
VS
Оппо А53
Oppo A53

Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.84-inch Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 625) that was released on July 1, 2018, against the Oppo A53, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 and came out 26 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite
  • 61% higher pixel density (432 vs 269 PPI)
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Oppo A53
  • Has a 0.66 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • Thinner bezels – 9.41% more screen real estate
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1804 MHz
  • The phone is 2-years and 2-months newer
  • Stereo speakers

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi A2 Lite
vs
Oppo A53

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 5.84 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2280 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.9:9 20:9
PPI 432 ppi 269 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 79.79% 89.2%
Max. Brightness
Mi A2 Lite +1%
485 nits
Oppo A53
478 nits

Design and build

Height 149.3 mm (5.88 inches) 163.9 mm (6.45 inches)
Width 71.6 mm (2.82 inches) 75.1 mm (2.96 inches)
Thickness 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 178 gramm (6.28 oz) 186 gramm (6.56 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Metal Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Gold, Blue Black, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi A2 Lite
79.79%
Oppo A53 +12%
89.2%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite and Oppo A53 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 Qualcomm Snapdragon 460
Max. clock 2000 MHz 1800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 240 Silver
- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 240 Gold
Lithography process 14 nanometers 11 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 506 Adreno 610
GPU clock 650 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS ~124 GFLOPS ~273 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 933 MHz 1804 MHz
Channels 1 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi A2 Lite
n/a
Oppo A53
1234
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi A2 Lite
n/a
Oppo A53
143249

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 10
ROM Stock Android ColorOS 7.2

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 10 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No Yes (50% in 50 min)
Full charging time 2:10 hr 1:55 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi A2 Lite
15:57 hr
Oppo A53
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Mi A2 Lite
12:42 hr
Oppo A53
n/a
Talk (3G)
Mi A2 Lite
24:09 hr
Oppo A53
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4368 x 2912
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) No
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 5 MP) 3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX486 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Omnivision OV13B
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 2592 x 1944 3872 x 2592
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/5" 1/3.06"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 4.2 5
Bluetooth features HID, A2DP LE, HID, A2DP
USB type Micro USB USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No No
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 6 13
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi A2 Lite
86 dB
Oppo A53
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced July 2018 August 2020
Release date July 2018 August 2020
Launch price ~ 162 USD ~ 162 USD
SAR (head) 0.547 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.473 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo A53 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite or Xiaomi Redmi Note 7
2. Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite or Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro
3. Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite or Xiaomi Redmi 7
4. Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite or Xiaomi Redmi 8A
5. Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite or Huawei P20 Lite
6. Oppo A53 or Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S
7. Oppo A53 or Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC
8. Oppo A53 or Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
9. Oppo A53 or Oppo A52
10. Oppo A53 or Xiaomi Redmi 9

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish