Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.84-inch Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 625) that was released on July 1, 2018, against the Oppo A53, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 and came out 26 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.