Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.84-inch Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 625) that was released on July 1, 2018, against the Samsung Galaxy A10, which is powered by Exynos 7 Octa 7884 and came out 8 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite
  • 59% higher pixel density (432 vs 271 PPI)
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Comes with 600 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3400 mAh
  • Delivers 15% higher maximum brightness (486 against 422 nits)
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A10
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Has a 0.36 inch larger screen size
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4 1866 MHz
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • The phone is 8-months newer

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi A2 Lite
vs
Galaxy A10

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 5.84 inches 6.2 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2280 pixels 720 x 1520 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.9:9 19:9
PPI 432 ppi 271 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 79.79% 81.6%
Display tests
RGB color space - 90%
PWM - 77 Hz
Response time - 22 ms
Contrast - 2050:1
Max. Brightness
Mi A2 Lite +15%
486 nits
Galaxy A10
422 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 149.3 mm (5.88 inches) 155.6 mm (6.13 inches)
Width 71.6 mm (2.82 inches) 75.6 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 178 gramm (6.28 oz) 168 gramm (5.93 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Metal Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Gold, Blue Black, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear No
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi A2 Lite
79.79%
Galaxy A10 +2%
81.6%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite and Samsung Galaxy A10 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7884
Max. clock 2000 MHz 1600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 6 cores at 1.35 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.56 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 14 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 506 Mali-G71 MP2
GPU clock 650 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~124 GFLOPS ~64 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4
Memory clock 933 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 1 1
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Mi A2 Lite
75015
Galaxy A10 +12%
84093
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi A2 Lite
97954
Galaxy A10 +9%
106933
Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM Stock Android One UI 2.0
OS size - 9 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 3400 mAh
Charge power 10 W 5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 2:10 hr 2:50 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi A2 Lite
15:57 hr
Galaxy A10
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Mi A2 Lite
12:42 hr
Galaxy A10
n/a
Talk (3G)
Mi A2 Lite
24:09 hr
Galaxy A10
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) No
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 5 MP) 1 (13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX486 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 2592 x 1944 2560 x 1920
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/5" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 720p при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 5
Bluetooth features HID, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No No
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 6 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi A2 Lite
86 dB
Galaxy A10
86.1 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced July 2018 February 2019
Release date July 2018 March 2019
Launch price ~ 162 USD ~ 125 USD
SAR (head) 0.547 W/kg 0.321 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.473 W/kg 1.09 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, battery life, camera, and design are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite. But if the performance, connectivity, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A10.

