Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 5.84-inch Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 625) that was released on July 1, 2018, against the Samsung Galaxy A20e, which is powered by Exynos 7 Octa 7884 and came out 10 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.