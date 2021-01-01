Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.84-inch Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 625) that was released on July 1, 2018, against the Samsung Galaxy A21s, which is powered by Exynos 850 and came out 23 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.