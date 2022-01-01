Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 5.84-inch Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 625) that was released on July 1, 2018, against the Samsung Galaxy A33 5G, which is powered by Exynos 1280 and came out 46 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.