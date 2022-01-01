Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi A2 Lite vs Galaxy A33 5G – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite vs Samsung Galaxy A33 5G

Ксиаоми Ми А2 Лайт
VS
Самсунг Галакси А33 5G
Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite
Samsung Galaxy A33 5G

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 5.84-inch Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 625) that was released on July 1, 2018, against the Samsung Galaxy A33 5G, which is powered by Exynos 1280 and came out 46 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A33 5G
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • 3.8x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (432K versus 114K)
  • Has a 0.56 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Delivers 50% higher maximum brightness (726 against 485 nits)
  • Shows 12% longer battery life (32:18 vs 28:44 hours)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Supports 25W fast charging
  • Optical image stabilization

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi A2 Lite
vs
Galaxy A33 5G

Display

Type IPS LCD Super AMOLED
Size 5.84 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2280 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.9:9 20:9
PPI 432 ppi 411 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 79.79% 83.7%
Display features - - DCI-P3
Max. Brightness
Mi A2 Lite
485 nits
Galaxy A33 5G +50%
726 nits

Design and build

Height 149.3 mm (5.88 inches) 159.7 mm (6.29 inches)
Width 71.6 mm (2.82 inches) 74 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) 8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 178 gramm (6.28 oz) 186 gramm (6.56 oz)
Waterproof No IP67
Rear material Metal Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Gold, Blue White, Black, Blue, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi A2 Lite
79.79%
Galaxy A33 5G +5%
83.7%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite and Samsung Galaxy A33 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 Samsung Exynos 1280
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A78
Lithography process 14 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 506 Mali-G68
GPU clock 650 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~124 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 933 MHz -
Channels 1 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Mi A2 Lite
114475
Galaxy A33 5G +278%
432923
CPU 37985 124972
GPU 12317 120275
Memory 32430 77929
UX 32396 111162
Total score 114475 432923
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 12
ROM Stock Android One UI 4.1
OS size - 26 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 10 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:10 hr 1:15 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 12:19 hr 11:03 hr
Watching video 10:00 hr 14:45 hr
Gaming 05:40 hr 05:59 hr
Standby 84 hr 103 hr
General battery life
Mi A2 Lite
28:44 hr
Galaxy A33 5G +12%
32:18 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 123°
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 5 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX486 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Macro lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 2592 x 1944 4160 x 3120
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/5" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 4.2 5.1
Bluetooth features HID, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type Micro USB USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* No Depends on the region
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 6 -
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced July 2018 March 2022
Release date July 2018 April 2022
SAR (head) 0.547 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.473 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A33 5G is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

