Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.84-inch Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 625) that was released on July 1, 2018, against the Samsung Galaxy M01, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 and came out 24 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.