Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 5.84-inch Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 625) that was released on July 1, 2018, against the Xiaomi Mi A1, which is powered by the same chip and came out 10 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.