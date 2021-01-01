Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite vs Mi A1
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 5.84-inch Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 625) that was released on July 1, 2018, against the Xiaomi Mi A1, which is powered by the same chip and came out 10 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite
- Comes with 920 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3080 mAh
- Shows 22% longer battery life (106 vs 87 hours)
- Has a 0.34 inch larger screen size
- Thinner bezels – 8.77% more screen real estate
- More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
- The phone is 10-months newer
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi A1
- The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- Delivers 13% higher maximum brightness (548 against 486 nits)
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
59
54
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
24
23
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
67
57
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
44
45
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
51
65
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
47
46
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|5.84 inches
|5.5 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2280 pixels
|1080 x 1920 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|18.9:9
|16:9
|PPI
|432 ppi
|401 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|79.79%
|71.02%
|RGB color space
|-
|98%
|PWM
|-
|Not detected
|Response time
|-
|40.2 ms
|Contrast
|-
|1359:1
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|149.3 mm (5.88 inches)
|155.4 mm (6.12 inches)
|Width
|71.6 mm (2.82 inches)
|75.8 mm (2.98 inches)
|Thickness
|8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
|7.3 mm (0.29 inches)
|Weight
|178 gramm (6.28 oz)
|165 gramm (5.82 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Metal
|Metal
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Gold, Blue
|Black, Gold, Red, Pink
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 625
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 625
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (8)
|8 (8)
|Architecture
|- 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
|- 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
|Lithography process
|14 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 506
|Adreno 506
|GPU clock
|650 MHz
|650 MHz
|FLOPS
|~124 GFLOPS
|~124 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|3, 4 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR3
|Memory clock
|933 MHz
|933 MHz
|Channels
|1
|1
|Storage size
|32, 64 GB
|32, 64 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|Up to 128 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
865
866
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
Mi A2 Lite +2%
4289
4200
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Mi A2 Lite +10%
75015
68326
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
97954
98333
Software
|Operating system
|Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|Android 7.1.2 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
|ROM
|Stock Android
|Android One
|OS size
|-
|12 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4000 mAh
|3080 mAh
|Charge power
|10 W
|10 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|No
|Full charging time
|2:10 hr
|2:00 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi A2 Lite +18%
15:57 hr
13:20 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi A2 Lite +13%
12:42 hr
11:00 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi A2 Lite +20%
24:09 hr
20:11 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|4000 x 3000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Optical, 2x
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|120 FPS (720p)
|Lenses
|2 (12 MP + 5 MP)
|2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX486 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", OmniVision OV12A10
- Phase autofocus
|Telephoto lens
|-
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.6
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.4", Omnivision OV13380
|Depth lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
|-
|Camera features
|- Bokeh mode
|- Bokeh mode
|Megapixels
|5 megapixels
|5 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2592 x 1944
|2592 x 1944
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2
|Focal length
|-
|35.96 mm
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|ISOCELL CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/5"
|1/5"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|4.2
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|HID, A2DP
|HID, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|No
|No
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|6
|6
|5G support
|No
|-
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|July 2018
|September 2017
|Release date
|July 2018
|September 2017
|Launch price
|~ 162 USD
|~ 212 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.547 W/kg
|1.75 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.473 W/kg
|0.76 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display, software, battery life, and design are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite. But if the connectivity is more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Mi A1.
