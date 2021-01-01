Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi A2 Lite vs Mi A1 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 5.84-inch Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 625) that was released on July 1, 2018, against the Xiaomi Mi A1, which is powered by the same chip and came out 10 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite
  • Comes with 920 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3080 mAh
  • Shows 22% longer battery life (106 vs 87 hours)
  • Has a 0.34 inch larger screen size
  • Thinner bezels – 8.77% more screen real estate
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
  • The phone is 10-months newer
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi A1
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Delivers 13% higher maximum brightness (548 against 486 nits)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi A2 Lite
vs
Mi A1

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 5.84 inches 5.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2280 pixels 1080 x 1920 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.9:9 16:9
PPI 432 ppi 401 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 79.79% 71.02%
Display tests
RGB color space - 98%
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 40.2 ms
Contrast - 1359:1
Max. Brightness
Mi A2 Lite
486 nits
Mi A1 +13%
548 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 149.3 mm (5.88 inches) 155.4 mm (6.12 inches)
Width 71.6 mm (2.82 inches) 75.8 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) 7.3 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 178 gramm (6.28 oz) 165 gramm (5.82 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Metal Metal
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Gold, Blue Black, Gold, Red, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi A2 Lite +12%
79.79%
Mi A1
71.02%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite and Xiaomi Mi A1 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 Qualcomm Snapdragon 625
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (8)
Architecture - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 14 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 506 Adreno 506
GPU clock 650 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~124 GFLOPS ~124 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory clock 933 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 1 1
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 32, 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 128 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
Mi A2 Lite
865
Mi A1
866
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
Mi A2 Lite +2%
4289
Mi A1
4200
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Mi A2 Lite +10%
75015
Mi A1
68326
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi A2 Lite
97954
Mi A1
98333
Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 7.1.2 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
ROM Stock Android Android One
OS size - 12 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 3080 mAh
Charge power 10 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 2:10 hr 2:00 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi A2 Lite +18%
15:57 hr
Mi A1
13:20 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi A2 Lite +13%
12:42 hr
Mi A1
11:00 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi A2 Lite +20%
24:09 hr
Mi A1
20:11 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 5 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX486 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", OmniVision OV12A10
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.6
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.4", Omnivision OV13380
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 2592 x 1944 2592 x 1944
Aperture f/2.0 f/2
Focal length - 35.96 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/5" 1/5"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 4.2 4.2
Bluetooth features HID, A2DP HID, A2DP
USB type Micro USB USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No No
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 6 6
5G support No -

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi A2 Lite
86 dB
Mi A1
86.2 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced July 2018 September 2017
Release date July 2018 September 2017
Launch price ~ 162 USD ~ 212 USD
SAR (head) 0.547 W/kg 1.75 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.473 W/kg 0.76 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, software, battery life, and design are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite. But if the connectivity is more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Mi A1.

