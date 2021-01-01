Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 5.84-inch Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 625) that was released on July 1, 2018, against the Xiaomi Mi A2, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.