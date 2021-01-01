Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi A2 vs Honor 8A – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi A2 vs Huawei Honor 8A

Ксиаоми Ми А2
VS
Хуавей Хонор 8А
Xiaomi Mi A2
Huawei Honor 8A

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 5.99-inch Xiaomi Mi A2 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 660) that was released on July 24, 2018, against the Huawei Honor 8A, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P35 and came out 6 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi A2
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • 43% higher pixel density (403 vs 282 PPI)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • 30% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (138K versus 107K)
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 8A
  • Delivers 30% higher maximum brightness (540 against 415 nits)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio P35
  • Weighs 18 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
  • The phone is 6-months newer

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Mi A2
57
Honor 8A
53
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Mi A2
34
Honor 8A
24
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Mi A2
59
Honor 8A
52
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Mi A2
54
Honor 8A
47
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Mi A2
75
Honor 8A
51
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Mi A2
53
Honor 8A
45

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi A2
vs
Honor 8A

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 5.99 inches 6.09 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2160 pixels 720 x 1560 pixels
Aspect ratio 18:9 19.5:9
PPI 403 ppi 282 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 77.63% 79.52%
Display tests
RGB color space - 98.1%
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 36.4 ms
Contrast - 1111:1
Max. Brightness
Mi A2
415 nits
Honor 8A +30%
540 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 158.7 mm (6.25 inches) 156.2 mm (6.15 inches)
Width 75.4 mm (2.97 inches) 73.5 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 7.3 mm (0.29 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 168 gramm (5.93 oz) 150 gramm (5.29 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Metal Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Gold, Blue, Red Black, Gold, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi A2
77.63%
Honor 8A +2%
79.52%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi A2 and Huawei Honor 8A in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 MediaTek Helio P35
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (8)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 8 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 14 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 512 IMG PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 650 MHz 680 MHz
FLOPS ~217 GFLOPS ~44.8 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory clock 1866 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 2 1
Storage
Storage size 32, 64, 128 GB 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi A2 +90%
334
Honor 8A
176
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi A2 +31%
1165
Honor 8A
890
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Mi A2 +50%
129216
Honor 8A
85962
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi A2 +30%
138968
Honor 8A
107043
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 9.0
ROM Android One EMUI 9
OS size - 15 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3010 mAh 3020 mAh
Charge power 18 W -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 30 min) No
Full charging time 1:35 hr 3:00 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi A2
9:35 hr
Honor 8A
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Mi A2
9:02 hr
Honor 8A
n/a
Talk (3G)
Mi A2
21:58 hr
Honor 8A
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital, 2x Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording - No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) -
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 20 MP) 1 (13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX486 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 20 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX376 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 5184 x 3880 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type BSI CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 12 6
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi A2
89 dB
Honor 8A
89.4 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced July 2018 January 2019
Release date August 2018 March 2019
Launch price ~ 300 USD ~ 125 USD
SAR (head) 0.963 W/kg 0.154 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.639 W/kg 0.63 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Mi A2 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Mi A2 vs Xiaomi Mi A3
2. Xiaomi Mi A2 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S
3. Xiaomi Mi A2 vs Xiaomi Redmi 8A
4. Xiaomi Mi A2 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
5. Xiaomi Mi A2 vs Xiaomi Mi A3 Lite
6. Huawei Honor 8A vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 8
7. Huawei Honor 8A vs Xiaomi Redmi 8
8. Huawei Honor 8A vs Huawei Honor 9 Lite
9. Huawei Honor 8A vs Huawei Honor 8S
10. Huawei Honor 8A vs Huawei Honor 8A Prime

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish