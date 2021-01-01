Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi A2 vs Honor 9 Lite – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi A2 vs Huawei Honor 9 Lite

Ксиаоми Ми А2
VS
Хуавей Хонор 9 Лайт
Xiaomi Mi A2
Huawei Honor 9 Lite

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 5.99-inch Xiaomi Mi A2 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 660) that was released on July 24, 2018, against the Huawei Honor 9 Lite, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 659 and came out 7 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi A2
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • Has a 0.34 inch larger screen size
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 9 Lite
  • Delivers 50% higher maximum brightness (621 against 415 nits)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • Weighs 19 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi A2
vs
Honor 9 Lite

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 5.99 inches 5.65 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2160 pixels 1080 x 2160 pixels
Aspect ratio 18:9 18:9
PPI 403 ppi 427 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 77.63% 76.12%
Display tests
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 29 ms
Contrast - 1529:1
Max. Brightness
Mi A2
415 nits
Honor 9 Lite +50%
621 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 158.7 mm (6.25 inches) 151 mm (5.94 inches)
Width 75.4 mm (2.97 inches) 71.9 mm (2.83 inches)
Thickness 7.3 mm (0.29 inches) 7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 168 gramm (5.93 oz) 149 gramm (5.26 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Metal Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Gold, Blue, Red Black, Gray, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi A2 +2%
77.63%
Honor 9 Lite
76.12%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi A2 and Huawei Honor 9 Lite in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 HiSilicon Kirin 659
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2360 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 14 nanometers 16 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 512 Mali-T830 MP2
GPU clock 650 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS ~217 GFLOPS ~41 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory clock 1866 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64, 128 GB 32, 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi A2
1165
Honor 9 Lite
n/a
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Mi A2 +73%
129216
Honor 9 Lite
74854
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi A2
138968
Honor 9 Lite
n/a
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
ROM Android One EMUI 9
OS size - 9.3 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3010 mAh 3000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 30 min) No
Full charging time 1:35 hr 2:25 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi A2
9:35 hr
Honor 9 Lite
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Mi A2
9:02 hr
Honor 9 Lite
n/a
Talk (3G)
Mi A2
21:58 hr
Honor 9 Lite
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital, 2x Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording - No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) No
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 20 MP) 2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX486 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 20 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX376 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 2 MP
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 5184 x 3880 4160 x 3120
Aperture f/2.2 f/2
Focal length - 28 mm
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type BSI CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 12 6
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi A2 +3%
89 dB
Honor 9 Lite
86.1 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced July 2018 December 2017
Release date August 2018 February 2018
Launch price ~ 300 USD ~ 187 USD
SAR (head) 0.963 W/kg 0.44 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.639 W/kg 0.96 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Mi A2 is definitely a better buy.

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
