Xiaomi Mi A2 vs Huawei Honor 9 Lite
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 5.99-inch Xiaomi Mi A2 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 660) that was released on July 24, 2018, against the Huawei Honor 9 Lite, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 659 and came out 7 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi A2
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
- Supports 18W fast charging
- Has a 0.34 inch larger screen size
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
- Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 9 Lite
- Delivers 50% higher maximum brightness (621 against 415 nits)
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
- Weighs 19 grams less
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
57
58
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
40
27
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
59
50
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
50
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
75
51
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
54
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|5.99 inches
|5.65 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2160 pixels
|1080 x 2160 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|18:9
|18:9
|PPI
|403 ppi
|427 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|77.63%
|76.12%
|PWM
|-
|Not detected
|Response time
|-
|29 ms
|Contrast
|-
|1529:1
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|158.7 mm (6.25 inches)
|151 mm (5.94 inches)
|Width
|75.4 mm (2.97 inches)
|71.9 mm (2.83 inches)
|Thickness
|7.3 mm (0.29 inches)
|7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
|Weight
|168 gramm (5.93 oz)
|149 gramm (5.26 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Metal
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Gold, Blue, Red
|Black, Gray, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 660
|HiSilicon Kirin 659
|Max. clock
|2200 MHz
|2360 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
|- 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A53
|Lithography process
|14 nanometers
|16 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 512
|Mali-T830 MP2
|GPU clock
|650 MHz
|600 MHz
|FLOPS
|~217 GFLOPS
|~41 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4, 6 GB
|3, 4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR3
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|933 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|32, 64, 128 GB
|32, 64 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|No
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|-
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
334
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1165
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Mi A2 +73%
129216
74854
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
138968
Software
|Operating system
|Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
|ROM
|Android One
|EMUI 9
|OS size
|-
|9.3 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|3010 mAh
|3000 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|10 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 30 min)
|No
|Full charging time
|1:35 hr
|2:25 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
9:35 hr
Watching videos (Player)
9:02 hr
Talk (3G)
21:58 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|4128 x 3096
|Zoom
|Digital, 2x
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|-
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|No
|Lenses
|2 (12 MP + 20 MP)
|2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX486 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
|Depth lens
|- 20 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX376 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 2 MP
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|- Bokeh mode
|Megapixels
|20 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5184 x 3880
|4160 x 3120
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2
|Focal length
|-
|28 mm
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|BSI CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|HID, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|No
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|12
|6
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|July 2018
|December 2017
|Release date
|August 2018
|February 2018
|Launch price
|~ 300 USD
|~ 187 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.963 W/kg
|0.44 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|0.639 W/kg
|0.96 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Mi A2 is definitely a better buy.
