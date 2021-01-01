Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi A2 vs Honor 9X – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi A2 vs Huawei Honor 9X

Ксиаоми Ми А2
Xiaomi Mi A2
VS
Хуавей Хонор 9Х
Huawei Honor 9X

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 5.99-inch Xiaomi Mi A2 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 660) that was released on July 24, 2018, against the Huawei Honor 9X, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710F and came out 12 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi A2
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Weighs 28.8 grams less
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 9X
  • Has a 0.6 inch larger screen size
  • Shows 36% longer battery life (99 vs 73 hours)
  • Comes with 990 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3010 mAh
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Delivers 11% higher maximum brightness (461 against 414 nits)
  • Thinner bezels – 6.67% more screen real estate
  • The phone is 1-year newer
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Kirin 710F
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Mi A2
59
Honor 9X
63
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Mi A2
36
Honor 9X
37
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Mi A2
58
Honor 9X
69
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Mi A2
52
Honor 9X
53
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Mi A2
75
Honor 9X
64
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Mi A2
54
Honor 9X
56

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi A2
vs
Honor 9X

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 5.99 inches 6.59 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2160 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 18:9 19.5:9
PPI 403 ppi 391 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 77.63% 84.3%
Display tests
RGB color space - 99%
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 29 ms
Contrast - 969:1
Max. Brightness
Mi A2
414 nits
Honor 9X +11%
461 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 158.7 mm (6.25 inches) 163.5 mm (6.44 inches)
Width 75.4 mm (2.97 inches) 77.3 mm (3.04 inches)
Thickness 7.3 mm (0.29 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 168 gramm (5.93 oz) 196.8 gramm (6.94 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Metal Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Gold, Blue, Red Black, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi A2
77.63%
Honor 9X +9%
84.3%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi A2 and Huawei Honor 9X in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 HiSilicon Kirin 710F
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 14 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 512 Mali-G51
GPU clock 650 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~217 GFLOPS ~225 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi A2 +2%
335
Honor 9X
328
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi A2
1154
Honor 9X +18%
1360
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi A2 +2%
160653
Honor 9X
157989

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM Android One EMUI 10
OS size - 15.4 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3010 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 30 min) No
Full charging time 1:35 hr 2:25 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi A2
9:35 hr
Honor 9X +32%
12:38 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi A2
9:02 hr
Honor 9X +33%
12:02 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi A2
21:58 hr
Honor 9X +31%
28:21 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital, 2x Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording - No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 20 MP) 2 (48 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX486 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 20 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX376 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 5184 x 3880 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns
Sensor type BSI CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/3"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 12 4
5G support No -

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi A2 +14%
89 dB
Honor 9X
78 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced July 2018 July 2019
Release date August 2018 September 2019
Launch price ~ 300 USD ~ 237 USD
SAR (head) 0.963 W/kg -
SAR (body) 0.639 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display and battery life are more important to you, then choose the Huawei Honor 9X. But if the connectivity is more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Mi A2.

