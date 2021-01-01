Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi A2 vs P40 Lite – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi A2 vs Huawei P40 Lite

Ксиаоми Ми А2
Xiaomi Mi A2
VS
Хуавей П40 Лайт
Huawei P40 Lite

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 5.99-inch Xiaomi Mi A2 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 660) that was released on July 24, 2018, against the Huawei P40 Lite, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 810 and came out 19 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi A2
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Weighs 15 grams less
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Huawei P40 Lite
  • 2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (325K versus 160K)
  • Shows 66% longer battery life (121 vs 73 hours)
  • Comes with 1190 mAh larger battery capacity: 4200 vs 3010 mAh
  • Has a 0.41 inch larger screen size
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Kirin 810
  • Delivers 24% higher maximum brightness (512 against 414 nits)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • The phone is 1-year and 7-months newer
  • Thinner bezels – 5.87% more screen real estate

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Mi A2
59
P40 Lite
66
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Mi A2
36
P40 Lite
61
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Mi A2
58
P40 Lite
86
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Mi A2
52
P40 Lite
64
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Mi A2
75
P40 Lite
79
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Mi A2
53
P40 Lite
68

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi A2
vs
P40 Lite

Display

Type IPS LCD LTPS LCD
Size 5.99 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2160 pixels 1080 x 2310 pixels
Aspect ratio 18:9 19.2:9
PPI 403 ppi 398 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 77.63% 83.5%
Display tests
RGB color space - 98.8%
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 38.4 ms
Contrast - 976:1
Max. Brightness
Mi A2
414 nits
P40 Lite +24%
512 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 158.7 mm (6.25 inches) 159.2 mm (6.27 inches)
Width 75.4 mm (2.97 inches) 76.3 mm (3 inches)
Thickness 7.3 mm (0.29 inches) 8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 168 gramm (5.93 oz) 183 gramm (6.46 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Metal Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Gold, Blue, Red Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen to body ratio
Mi A2
77.63%
P40 Lite +8%
83.5%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi A2 and Huawei P40 Lite in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 HiSilicon Kirin 810
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2270 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 6 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 14 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 512 Mali-G52 MP6
GPU clock 650 MHz 820 MHz
FLOPS ~217 GFLOPS ~551 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No Nano Memory
Memory card max. size - Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi A2
335
P40 Lite +72%
577
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi A2
1154
P40 Lite +59%
1839
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi A2
160653
P40 Lite +102%
325044

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 10.0
ROM Android One EMUI 10
OS size - 14.6 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3010 mAh 4200 mAh
Charge power 18 W 40 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 30 min) Yes (70% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:35 hr 1:10 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi A2
9:35 hr
P40 Lite +93%
18:04 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi A2
9:02 hr
P40 Lite +73%
15:58 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi A2
21:58 hr
P40 Lite +54%
33:21 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital, 2x Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording - No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 20 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX486 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.6 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
Depth lens - 20 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX376 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 5184 x 3880 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns
Sensor type BSI CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Active
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 12 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi A2
89 dB
P40 Lite
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced July 2018 February 2020
Release date August 2018 March 2020
Launch price ~ 300 USD ~ 275 USD
SAR (head) 0.963 W/kg -
SAR (body) 0.639 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei P40 Lite is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T or Xiaomi Mi A2
2. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 or Xiaomi Mi A2
3. Xiaomi Redmi 8 or Xiaomi Mi A2
4. Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite or Xiaomi Mi A2
5. Huawei P30 Lite or Huawei P40 Lite
6. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro or Huawei P40 Lite
7. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T or Huawei P40 Lite
8. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S or Huawei P40 Lite
9. Huawei Honor 20 or Huawei P40 Lite

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish