Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.99-inch Xiaomi Mi A2 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 660) that was released on July 24, 2018, against the Meizu M6, which is powered by MediaTek MT6750 and came out 10 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi A2
  • Has a 0.79 inch larger screen size
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • 43% higher pixel density (403 vs 282 PPI)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 7
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 660
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Thinner bezels – 8.31% more screen real estate
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Meizu M6
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 128GB
  • Weighs 25 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Mi A2
57
Meizu M6
46
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Mi A2
40
Meizu M6
17
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Mi A2
59
Meizu M6
56
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Mi A2
50
Meizu M6
38
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Mi A2
75
Meizu M6
50
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Mi A2
53
Meizu M6
39

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi A2
vs
Meizu M6

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 5.99 inches 5.2 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2160 pixels 720 x 1280 pixels
Aspect ratio 18:9 16:9
PPI 403 ppi 282 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 77.63% 69.32%
Max. Brightness
Mi A2
415 nits
Meizu M6 +7%
442 nits

Design and build

Height 158.7 mm (6.25 inches) 148.2 mm (5.83 inches)
Width 75.4 mm (2.97 inches) 72.8 mm (2.87 inches)
Thickness 7.3 mm (0.29 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 168 gramm (5.93 oz) 143 gramm (5.04 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Metal Metal
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Gold, Blue, Red Black, Silver, Gold, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi A2 +12%
77.63%
Meizu M6
69.32%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi A2 and Meizu M6 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 MediaTek MT6750
Max. clock 2200 MHz 1500 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 4 cores at 1 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 14 nanometers 28 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 512 Mali-T860 MP2
GPU clock 650 MHz 520 MHz
FLOPS ~217 GFLOPS ~24 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 2, 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory clock 1866 MHz 667 MHz
Channels 2 1
Storage
Storage size 32, 64, 128 GB 16, 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.0
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 128 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi A2
334
Meizu M6
n/a
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi A2
1165
Meizu M6
n/a
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Mi A2 +257%
129216
Meizu M6
36220
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi A2
138968
Meizu M6
n/a
Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 7
ROM Android One Flyme 7.3

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3010 mAh 3070 mAh
Charge power 18 W 24 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 30 min) Yes, mCharge (60% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:35 hr 1:20 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi A2
9:35 hr
Meizu M6
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Mi A2
9:02 hr
Meizu M6
n/a
Talk (3G)
Mi A2
21:58 hr
Meizu M6
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital, 2x Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording - No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) No
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 20 MP) 1 (13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX486 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.133 micron
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 20 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX376 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 5184 x 3880 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type BSI CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 720p при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.1
Bluetooth features HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No No
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 12 6
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi A2
89 dB
Meizu M6
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced July 2018 September 2017
Release date August 2018 December 2017
Launch price ~ 300 USD ~ 137 USD
SAR (head) 0.963 W/kg -
SAR (body) 0.639 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Mi A2 is definitely a better buy.

