Xiaomi Mi A2 vs Meizu Note 9

Ксиаоми Ми А2
VS
Мейзу Ноте 9
Xiaomi Mi A2
Meizu Note 9

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 5.99-inch Xiaomi Mi A2 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 660) that was released on July 24, 2018, against the Meizu Note 9, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 and came out 8 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi A2
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Meizu Note 9
  • Comes with 990 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3010 mAh
  • 44% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (199K versus 138K)
  • Thinner bezels – 7.72% more screen real estate
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 675
  • 42% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 474 and 334 points
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
  • The phone is 8-months newer

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Mi A2
57
Note 9
60
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Mi A2
34
Note 9
43
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Mi A2
59
Note 9
70
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Mi A2
50
Note 9
52
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Mi A2
75
Note 9
75
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Mi A2
52
Note 9
57

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi A2
vs
Note 9

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 5.99 inches 6.2 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2160 pixels 1080 x 2244 pixels
Aspect ratio 18:9 18.7:9
PPI 403 ppi 402 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 77.63% 85.35%
Max. Brightness
Mi A2
415 nits
Note 9 +7%
442 nits

Design and build

Height 158.7 mm (6.25 inches) 153.1 mm (6.03 inches)
Width 75.4 mm (2.97 inches) 74.4 mm (2.93 inches)
Thickness 7.3 mm (0.29 inches) 8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 168 gramm (5.93 oz) 169.7 gramm (5.99 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Metal Metal
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Gold, Blue, Red White, Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi A2
77.63%
Note 9 +10%
85.35%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi A2 and Meizu Note 9 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 Qualcomm Snapdragon 675
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)
Lithography process 14 nanometers 11 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 512 Adreno 612
GPU clock 650 MHz 700-750 MHz
FLOPS ~217 GFLOPS ~328.2 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi A2
334
Note 9 +42%
474
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi A2 +28%
1165
Note 9
912
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Mi A2
129216
Note 9 +35%
174982
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi A2
138968
Note 9 +44%
199629
Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 9.0
ROM Android One Flyme 7.2

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3010 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 30 min) Yes, mCharge (50% in 38 min)
Full charging time 1:35 hr 1:50 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi A2
9:35 hr
Note 9
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Mi A2
9:02 hr
Note 9
n/a
Talk (3G)
Mi A2
21:58 hr
Note 9
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital, 2x Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording - No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 20 MP) 2 (48 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX486 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
Depth lens - 20 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX376 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 5 MP
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 5184 x 3880 5180 x 3880
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type BSI CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No No
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 12 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi A2
89 dB
Note 9
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced July 2018 March 2019
Release date August 2018 March 2019
Launch price ~ 300 USD ~ 200 USD
SAR (head) 0.963 W/kg -
SAR (body) 0.639 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Meizu Note 9 is definitely a better buy.

