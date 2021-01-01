Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi A2 vs Oppo A52 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 5.99-inch Xiaomi Mi A2 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 660) that was released on July 24, 2018, against the Oppo A52, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 and came out 21 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi A2
  • Weighs 24 grams less
  • 9% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 341 and 314 points
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Oppo A52
  • Comes with 1990 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3010 mAh
  • Has a 0.51 inch larger screen size
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • Stereo speakers
  • Delivers 11% higher maximum brightness (474 against 426 nits)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • The phone is 1-year and 9-months newer
  • Thinner bezels – 5.07% more screen real estate

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Mi A2
59
Oppo A52
66
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Mi A2
36
Oppo A52
41
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Mi A2
63
Oppo A52
86
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Mi A2
51
Oppo A52
59
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Mi A2
75
Oppo A52
75
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Mi A2
54
Oppo A52
63

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi A2
vs
Oppo A52

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 5.99 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2160 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 18:9 20:9
PPI 403 ppi 405 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 77.63% 82.7%
Display tests
RGB color space - 98.8%
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 31.8 ms
Contrast - 1587:1
Max. Brightness
Mi A2
426 nits
Oppo A52 +11%
474 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 158.7 mm (6.25 inches) 162.2 mm (6.39 inches)
Width 75.4 mm (2.97 inches) 75.5 mm (2.97 inches)
Thickness 7.3 mm (0.29 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 168 gramm (5.93 oz) 192 gramm (6.77 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Metal Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Gold, Blue, Red White, Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi A2
77.63%
Oppo A52 +7%
82.7%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi A2 and Oppo A52 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 14 nanometers 11 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 512 Adreno 610
GPU clock 650 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS ~217 GFLOPS ~273 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64, 128 GB 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi A2 +9%
341
Oppo A52
314
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi A2
1173
Oppo A52 +20%
1405
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi A2
161467
Oppo A52 +8%
175044

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 10.0
ROM Android One ColorOS 7.1
OS size - 16.6 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3010 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 30 min) Yes (30% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:35 hr 2:37 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi A2
9:35 hr
Oppo A52
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Mi A2
9:02 hr
Oppo A52
n/a
Talk (3G)
Mi A2
21:58 hr
Oppo A52
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital, 2x Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording - No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 120FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens - 119°
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 20 MP) 4 (12 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX486 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 20 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX376 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 5184 x 3880 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.2 f/2
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type BSI CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No No
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 12 12
5G support No -

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi A2
89 dB
Oppo A52 +3%
91.6 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced July 2018 April 2020
Release date August 2018 April 2020
Launch price ~ 300 USD ~ 225 USD
SAR (head) 0.963 W/kg -
SAR (body) 0.639 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo A52 is definitely a better buy.

