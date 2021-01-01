Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.99-inch Xiaomi Mi A2 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 660) that was released on July 24, 2018, against the Oppo A53, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 and came out 25 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.