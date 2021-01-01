Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi A2 vs Oppo A53 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.99-inch Xiaomi Mi A2 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 660) that was released on July 24, 2018, against the Oppo A53, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 and came out 25 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi A2
  • 50% higher pixel density (403 vs 269 PPI)
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
  • 35% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 333 and 246 points
  • Weighs 18 grams less
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Oppo A53
  • Comes with 1990 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3010 mAh
  • Has a 0.51 inch larger screen size
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • Stereo speakers
  • The phone is 2-years and 1-month newer
  • Delivers 15% higher maximum brightness (478 against 416 nits)
  • Thinner bezels – 5.27% more screen real estate

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Mi A2
57
Oppo A53
64
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Mi A2
34
Oppo A53
36
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Mi A2
59
Oppo A53
79
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Mi A2
51
Oppo A53
50
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Mi A2
75
Oppo A53
75
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Mi A2
52
Oppo A53
58

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi A2
vs
Oppo A53

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 5.99 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2160 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 18:9 20:9
PPI 403 ppi 269 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 77.63% 82.9%
Max. Brightness
Mi A2
416 nits
Oppo A53 +15%
478 nits

Design and build

Height 158.7 mm (6.25 inches) 163.9 mm (6.45 inches)
Width 75.4 mm (2.97 inches) 75.1 mm (2.96 inches)
Thickness 7.3 mm (0.29 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 168 gramm (5.93 oz) 186 gramm (6.56 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Metal Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Gold, Blue, Red Black, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi A2
77.63%
Oppo A53 +7%
82.9%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi A2 and Oppo A53 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 Qualcomm Snapdragon 460
Max. clock 2200 MHz 1800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 240 Silver
- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 240 Gold
Lithography process 14 nanometers 11 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 512 Adreno 610
GPU clock 650 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS ~217 GFLOPS ~273 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1800 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi A2 +35%
333
Oppo A53
246
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi A2
1154
Oppo A53 +6%
1225
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Mi A2
127801
Oppo A53
n/a
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi A2
139268
Oppo A53 +4%
144285

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 10
ROM Android One ColorOS 7.2

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3010 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 50 min)
Full charging time 1:35 hr 1:55 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi A2
9:35 hr
Oppo A53
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Mi A2
9:02 hr
Oppo A53
n/a
Talk (3G)
Mi A2
21:58 hr
Oppo A53
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4368 x 2912
Zoom Digital, 2x Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording - No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) No
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 20 MP) 3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX486 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Omnivision OV13B
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Depth lens - 20 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX376 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 5184 x 3880 3872 x 2592
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type BSI CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/3.06"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features HID, A2DP LE, HID, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No No
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 12 13
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi A2
89 dB
Oppo A53
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced July 2018 August 2020
Release date August 2018 August 2020
Launch price ~ 300 USD ~ 162 USD
SAR (head) 0.963 W/kg -
SAR (body) 0.639 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo A53 is definitely a better buy.

