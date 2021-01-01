Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi A2 vs Galaxy A20e – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi A2 vs Samsung Galaxy A20e

Ксиаоми Ми А2
VS
Самсунг Галакси А20е
Xiaomi Mi A2
Samsung Galaxy A20e

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 5.99-inch Xiaomi Mi A2 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 660) that was released on July 24, 2018, against the Samsung Galaxy A20e, which is powered by Exynos 7 Octa 7884 and came out 9 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi A2
  • 36% higher pixel density (403 vs 296 PPI)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • 21% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (138K versus 114K)
  • 43% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 334 and 233 points
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A20e
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Delivers 13% higher maximum brightness (467 against 415 nits)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Weighs 27 grams less
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 5.7 mm narrower
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
  • The phone is 9-months newer

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi A2
vs
Galaxy A20e

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 5.99 inches 5.8 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2160 pixels 720 x 1560 pixels
Aspect ratio 18:9 19.5:9
PPI 403 ppi 296 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 77.63% 80.98%
Display tests
RGB color space - 96.2%
PWM - 349 Hz
Response time - 32.6 ms
Contrast - 1357:1
Max. Brightness
Mi A2
415 nits
Galaxy A20e +13%
467 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 158.7 mm (6.25 inches) 147.4 mm (5.8 inches)
Width 75.4 mm (2.97 inches) 69.7 mm (2.74 inches)
Thickness 7.3 mm (0.29 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 168 gramm (5.93 oz) 141 gramm (4.97 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Metal Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Gold, Blue, Red Black, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi A2
77.63%
Galaxy A20e +4%
80.98%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi A2 and Samsung Galaxy A20e in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7884
Max. clock 2200 MHz 1600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 6 cores at 1.35 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.56 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 14 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 512 Mali-G71 MP2
GPU clock 650 MHz 770 MHz
FLOPS ~217 GFLOPS ~64 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1333 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64, 128 GB 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi A2 +43%
334
Galaxy A20e
233
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi A2 +37%
1165
Galaxy A20e
848
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Mi A2 +51%
129216
Galaxy A20e
85601
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi A2 +21%
138968
Galaxy A20e
114737
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM Android One One UI 2.0
OS size - 10.9 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3010 mAh 3000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 30 min) Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (30% in 20 min)
Full charging time 1:35 hr 1:40 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi A2
9:35 hr
Galaxy A20e
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Mi A2
9:02 hr
Galaxy A20e
n/a
Talk (3G)
Mi A2
21:58 hr
Galaxy A20e
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital, 2x Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording - No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 123°
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 20 MP) 2 (13 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX486 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
Depth lens - 20 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX376 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 5184 x 3880 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type BSI CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 720p при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features HID, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 12 6
5G support No -

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi A2 +9%
89 dB
Galaxy A20e
81.6 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced July 2018 April 2019
Release date August 2018 May 2019
Launch price ~ 300 USD ~ 150 USD
SAR (head) 0.963 W/kg 0.5 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.639 W/kg 1.3 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, camera, connectivity, and design are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Mi A2. But if the sound is more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A20e.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

