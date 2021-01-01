Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi A2 vs Galaxy A21s – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi A2 vs Samsung Galaxy A21s

Xiaomi Mi A2
VS
Samsung Galaxy A21s

Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.99-inch Xiaomi Mi A2 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 660) that was released on July 24, 2018, against the Samsung Galaxy A21s, which is powered by Exynos 850 and came out 22 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi A2
  • 49% higher pixel density (403 vs 270 PPI)
  • 50% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (160K versus 106K)
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
  • 78% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 335 and 188 points
  • Weighs 24 grams less
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A21s
  • Comes with 1990 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3010 mAh
  • Shows 63% longer battery life (119 vs 73 hours)
  • Has a 0.51 inch larger screen size
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 850
  • The phone is 1-year and 10-months newer
  • Delivers 18% higher maximum brightness (489 against 414 nits)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Thinner bezels – 5.17% more screen real estate

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi A2
vs
Galaxy A21s

Display

Type IPS LCD PLS TFT
Size 5.99 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2160 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 18:9 20:9
PPI 403 ppi 270 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 77.63% 82.8%
Display tests
RGB color space - 88.4%
PWM - 500 Hz
Response time - 30.4 ms
Contrast - 1500:1
Max. Brightness
Mi A2
414 nits
Galaxy A21s +18%
489 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 158.7 mm (6.25 inches) 163.6 mm (6.44 inches)
Width 75.4 mm (2.97 inches) 75.3 mm (2.96 inches)
Thickness 7.3 mm (0.29 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 168 gramm (5.93 oz) 192 gramm (6.77 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Metal Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Gold, Blue, Red Black, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen to body ratio
Mi A2
77.63%
Galaxy A21s +7%
82.8%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi A2 and Samsung Galaxy A21s in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 Samsung Exynos 850
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (8)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
Lithography process 14 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 512 Mali-G52 MP6
GPU clock 650 MHz 820 MHz
FLOPS ~217 GFLOPS ~26 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64, 128 GB 32, 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi A2 +78%
335
Galaxy A21s
188
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi A2 +6%
1154
Galaxy A21s
1093
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi A2 +50%
160653
Galaxy A21s
106989

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 10
ROM Android One One UI 2,0
OS size - 12 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3010 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 60 min)
Full charging time 1:35 hr 2:10 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi A2
9:35 hr
Galaxy A21s +93%
18:02 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi A2
9:02 hr
Galaxy A21s +92%
17:29 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi A2
21:58 hr
Galaxy A21s +82%
39:38 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital, 2x Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording - No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) No
Angle of widest lens - 123°
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 20 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX486 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 20 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX376 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 5184 x 3880 4128 x 3096
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Pixel size 1 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type BSI CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features HID, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 12 13
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi A2 +13%
89 dB
Galaxy A21s
78.8 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced July 2018 May 2020
Release date August 2018 June 2020
Launch price ~ 300 USD ~ 200 USD
SAR (head) 0.963 W/kg 0.23 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.639 W/kg 1.38 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A21s is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
2 (66.7%)
1 (33.3%)
Total votes: 3

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
