Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 5.99-inch Xiaomi Mi A2 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 660) that was released on July 24, 2018, against the Samsung Galaxy A31, which is powered by Mediatek Helio P65 and came out 20 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.