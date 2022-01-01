Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi A2 vs Galaxy A33 5G – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi A2 vs Samsung Galaxy A33 5G

VS
Xiaomi Mi A2
Samsung Galaxy A33 5G

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 5.99-inch Xiaomi Mi A2 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 660) that was released on July 24, 2018, against the Samsung Galaxy A33 5G, which is powered by Exynos 1280 and came out 45 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi A2
  • Weighs 18 grams less
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A33 5G
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • Comes with 1990 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3010 mAh
  • 2.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (432K versus 208K)
  • Shows 75% longer battery life (32:18 vs 18:30 hours)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Delivers 74% higher maximum brightness (726 against 418 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • Has a 0.41 inch larger screen size
  • The phone is 3-years and 9-months newer
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 1280

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi A2
vs
Galaxy A33 5G

Display

Type IPS LCD Super AMOLED
Size 5.99 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2160 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 18:9 20:9
PPI 403 ppi 411 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 77.63% 83.7%
Display features - - DCI-P3
Max. Brightness
Mi A2
418 nits
Galaxy A33 5G +74%
726 nits

Design and build

Height 158.7 mm (6.25 inches) 159.7 mm (6.29 inches)
Width 75.4 mm (2.97 inches) 74 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 7.3 mm (0.29 inches) 8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 168 gramm (5.93 oz) 186 gramm (6.56 oz)
Waterproof No IP67
Rear material Metal Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Gold, Blue, Red White, Black, Blue, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi A2
77.63%
Galaxy A33 5G +8%
83.7%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi A2 and Samsung Galaxy A33 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 Samsung Exynos 1280
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A78
Lithography process 14 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 512 Mali-G68
GPU clock 650 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~217 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64, 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.2
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi A2
338
Galaxy A33 5G +115%
726
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi A2
1160
Galaxy A33 5G +63%
1895
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Mi A2
208001
Galaxy A33 5G +108%
432923
CPU 61781 124972
GPU 51852 120275
Memory 37791 77929
UX 56876 111162
Total score 208001 432923
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 96% -
Graphics test 2 FPS -
Graphics score 376 -
PCMark 3.0 score 6190 -
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 12
ROM Android One One UI 4.1
OS size - 26 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3010 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:35 hr 1:15 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 05:47 hr 11:03 hr
Watching video 07:08 hr 14:45 hr
Gaming 02:42 hr 05:59 hr
Standby 75 hr 103 hr
General battery life
Mi A2
18:30 hr
Galaxy A33 5G +75%
32:18 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital, 2x Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording - No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 123°
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 20 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX486 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Macro lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 20 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX376 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 5184 x 3880 4160 x 3120
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type BSI CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features HID, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* No Depends on the region
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 12 -
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi A2
89 dB
Galaxy A33 5G
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced July 2018 March 2022
Release date August 2018 April 2022
SAR (head) 0.963 W/kg -
SAR (body) 0.639 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A33 5G is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
