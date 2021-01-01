Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi A2 vs Galaxy M51 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 5.99-inch Xiaomi Mi A2 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 660) that was released on July 24, 2018, against the Samsung Galaxy M51, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G and came out 26 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi A2
  • Weighs 45 grams less
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M51
  • Comes with 3990 mAh larger battery capacity: 7000 vs 3010 mAh
  • Shows 114% longer battery life (156 vs 73 hours)
  • Has a 0.71 inch larger screen size
  • 55% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (248K versus 160K)
  • Delivers 59% higher maximum brightness (665 against 418 nits)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Thinner bezels – 9.07% more screen real estate
  • The phone is 2-years and 2-months newer
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 730G
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi A2
vs
Galaxy M51

Display

Type IPS LCD Super AMOLED
Size 5.99 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2160 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 18:9 20:9
PPI 403 ppi 393 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 77.63% 86.7%
Display features - - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 97.6%
PWM - 255 Hz
Response time - 8 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Mi A2
418 nits
Galaxy M51 +59%
665 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 158.7 mm (6.25 inches) 163.9 mm (6.45 inches)
Width 75.4 mm (2.97 inches) 76.3 mm (3 inches)
Thickness 7.3 mm (0.29 inches) 9.5 mm (0.37 inches)
Weight 168 gramm (5.93 oz) 213 gramm (7.51 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Metal Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Gold, Blue, Red White, Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi A2
77.63%
Galaxy M51 +12%
86.7%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi A2 and Samsung Galaxy M51 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
Lithography process 14 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 512 Adreno 618
GPU clock 650 MHz 500 MHz
FLOPS ~217 GFLOPS ~386 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi A2
338
Galaxy M51 +57%
532
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi A2
1148
Galaxy M51 +41%
1617
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi A2
160433
Galaxy M51 +55%
248749

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 10
ROM Android One One UI 2.5
OS size - 22 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3010 mAh 7000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 30 min) Yes (35% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:35 hr 1:47 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi A2
9:35 hr
Galaxy M51 +77%
16:52 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi A2
9:02 hr
Galaxy M51 +179%
25:14 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi A2
21:58 hr
Galaxy M51 +144%
52:57 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 9248 x 6920
Zoom Digital, 2x Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording - No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 123°
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 20 MP) 4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX486 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Macro lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 20 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX376 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 5184 x 3880 6464 x 4864
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type BSI CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 12 15
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi A2
89 dB
Galaxy M51 +1%
89.6 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced July 2018 August 2020
Release date August 2018 September 2020
Launch price ~ 300 USD ~ 375 USD
SAR (head) 0.963 W/kg 0.609 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.639 W/kg 1.446 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy M51 is definitely a better buy.

