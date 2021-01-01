Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 5.99-inch Xiaomi Mi A2 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 660) that was released on July 24, 2018, against the Samsung Galaxy M51, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G and came out 26 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.