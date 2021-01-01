Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi A2 vs Mi 10 Lite – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi A2 vs 10 Lite

Ксиаоми Ми А2
Xiaomi Mi A2
VS
Ксиаоми Ми 10 Лайт
Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 5.99-inch Xiaomi Mi A2 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 660) that was released on July 24, 2018, against the Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G and came out 20 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi A2
  • Weighs 24 grams less
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite
  • 2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (320K versus 160K)
  • Has a 0.58 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 1150 mAh larger battery capacity: 4160 vs 3010 mAh
  • Shows 41% longer battery life (103 vs 73 hours)
  • Delivers 47% higher maximum brightness (610 against 414 nits)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 765G
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • The phone is 1-year and 8-months newer
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Thinner bezels – 7.47% more screen real estate
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi A2
vs
Mi 10 Lite

Display

Type IPS LCD AMOLED
Size 5.99 inches 6.57 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2160 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 18:9 20:9
PPI 403 ppi 401 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen to body ratio 77.63% 85.1%
Display features - - Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space - 99%
PWM - 241 Hz
Response time - 9 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Mi A2
414 nits
Mi 10 Lite +47%
610 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 158.7 mm (6.25 inches) 163.7 mm (6.44 inches)
Width 75.4 mm (2.97 inches) 74.8 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 7.3 mm (0.29 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 168 gramm (5.93 oz) 192 gramm (6.77 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Metal Glass
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Gold, Blue, Red White, Gray, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in-display
Screen to body ratio
Mi A2
77.63%
Mi 10 Lite +10%
85.1%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi A2 and Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (1 + 1 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
Lithography process 14 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 512 Adreno 620
GPU clock 650 MHz 750 MHz
FLOPS ~217 GFLOPS ~582 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64, 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi A2
335
Mi 10 Lite +83%
613
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi A2
1154
Mi 10 Lite +67%
1923
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi A2
160653
Mi 10 Lite +99%
320044

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
ROM Android One MIUI 12
OS size - 21 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3010 mAh 4160 mAh
Charge power 18 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 30 min) Yes (30% in 20 min)
Full charging time 1:35 hr 1:15 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi A2
9:35 hr
Mi 10 Lite +56%
14:56 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi A2
9:02 hr
Mi 10 Lite +137%
21:35 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi A2
21:58 hr
Mi 10 Lite +22%
26:34 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital, 2x Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording - No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 20 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX486 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Omnivision OV48B
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Depth lens - 20 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX376 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 5184 x 3880 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.5
Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns
Sensor type BSI CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 12 20
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi A2 +10%
89 dB
Mi 10 Lite
80.8 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced July 2018 March 2020
Release date August 2018 July 2020
Launch price ~ 300 USD ~ 375 USD
SAR (head) 0.963 W/kg 0.793 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.639 W/kg 1.18 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite is definitely a better buy.

