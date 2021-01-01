Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi A2 vs Mi 10T Lite – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi A2 vs 10T Lite

Ксиаоми Ми А2
Xiaomi Mi A2
VS
Ксиаоми Ми 10Т Лайт
Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 5.99-inch Xiaomi Mi A2 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 660) that was released on July 24, 2018, against the Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G and came out 27 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi A2
  • Weighs 46.5 grams less
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Comes with 1810 mAh larger battery capacity: 4820 vs 3010 mAh
  • 95% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (312K versus 160K)
  • Shows 59% longer battery life (116 vs 73 hours)
  • Has a 0.68 inch larger screen size
  • Delivers 40% higher maximum brightness (586 against 418 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • The phone is 2-years and 3-months newer
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 750G
  • Stereo speakers

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi A2
vs
Mi 10T Lite

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 5.99 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2160 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 18:9 20:9
PPI 403 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 77.63% 84.6%
Display tests
RGB color space - 96.5%
PWM - 2358 Hz
Response time - 42.2 ms
Contrast - 1377:1
Max. Brightness
Mi A2
418 nits
Mi 10T Lite +40%
586 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 158.7 mm (6.25 inches) 165.4 mm (6.51 inches)
Width 75.4 mm (2.97 inches) 76.8 mm (3.02 inches)
Thickness 7.3 mm (0.29 inches) 9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 168 gramm (5.93 oz) 214.5 gramm (7.57 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Metal Glass
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Gold, Blue, Red Gray, Blue, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi A2
77.63%
Mi 10T Lite +9%
84.6%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi A2 and Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 570 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 570 Gold (Cortex-A77)
Lithography process 14 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 512 Adreno 619
GPU clock 650 MHz 950 MHz
FLOPS ~217 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.2
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi A2
338
Mi 10T Lite +93%
653
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi A2
1148
Mi 10T Lite +75%
2009
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi A2
160433
Mi 10T Lite +95%
312529

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 10
ROM Android One MIUI 12
OS size - 19.4 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3010 mAh 4820 mAh
Charge power 18 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 30 min) Yes (68% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:35 hr 0:58 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi A2
9:35 hr
Mi 10T Lite +108%
19:46 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi A2
9:02 hr
Mi 10T Lite +39%
12:57 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi A2
21:58 hr
Mi 10T Lite +59%
34:33 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 9248 x 6920
Zoom Digital, 2x Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording - No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 20 MP) 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX486 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
Depth lens - 20 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX376 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 5184 x 3880 4000 x 4000
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.5
Focal length - 25 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns
Sensor type BSI CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/3.06"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 12 18
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi A2
89 dB
Mi 10T Lite +2%
90.5 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced July 2018 September 2020
Release date August 2018 October 2020
Launch price ~ 300 USD ~ 337 USD
SAR (head) 0.963 W/kg -
SAR (body) 0.639 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

