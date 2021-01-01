Xiaomi Mi A2 vs 10T Lite
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 5.99-inch Xiaomi Mi A2 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 660) that was released on July 24, 2018, against the Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G and came out 27 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi A2
- Weighs 46.5 grams less
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Comes with 1810 mAh larger battery capacity: 4820 vs 3010 mAh
- 95% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (312K versus 160K)
- Shows 59% longer battery life (116 vs 73 hours)
- Has a 0.68 inch larger screen size
- Delivers 40% higher maximum brightness (586 against 418 nits)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- The phone is 2-years and 3-months newer
- More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 750G
- Stereo speakers
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
82
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
36
63
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
87
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
51
70
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
75
79
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
53
74
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|5.99 inches
|6.67 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2160 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|18:9
|20:9
|PPI
|403 ppi
|395 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|120 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|77.63%
|84.6%
|RGB color space
|-
|96.5%
|PWM
|-
|2358 Hz
|Response time
|-
|42.2 ms
|Contrast
|-
|1377:1
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|158.7 mm (6.25 inches)
|165.4 mm (6.51 inches)
|Width
|75.4 mm (2.97 inches)
|76.8 mm (3.02 inches)
|Thickness
|7.3 mm (0.29 inches)
|9 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|168 gramm (5.93 oz)
|214.5 gramm (7.57 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Metal
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Gold, Blue, Red
|Gray, Blue, Pink
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 660
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G
|Max. clock
|2200 MHz
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 570 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 570 Gold (Cortex-A77)
|Lithography process
|14 nanometers
|8 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 512
|Adreno 619
|GPU clock
|650 MHz
|950 MHz
|FLOPS
|~217 GFLOPS
|-
|RAM size
|4, 6 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|32, 64, 128 GB
|64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|UFS 2.2
|Memory card
|No
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|-
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
338
Mi 10T Lite +93%
653
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1148
Mi 10T Lite +75%
2009
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
160433
Mi 10T Lite +95%
312529
Software
|Operating system
|Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|Android 10
|ROM
|Android One
|MIUI 12
|OS size
|-
|19.4 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|3010 mAh
|4820 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|33 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 30 min)
|Yes (68% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:35 hr
|0:58 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
9:35 hr
Mi 10T Lite +108%
19:46 hr
Watching videos (Player)
9:02 hr
Mi 10T Lite +39%
12:57 hr
Talk (3G)
21:58 hr
Mi 10T Lite +59%
34:33 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|64 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|9248 x 6920
|Zoom
|Digital, 2x
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|-
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|-
|120°
|Lenses
|2 (12 MP + 20 MP)
|4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX486 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|-
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|Macro lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
|Depth lens
|- 20 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX376 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|20 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5184 x 3880
|4000 x 4000
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.5
|Focal length
|-
|25 mm
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|BSI CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|1/3.06"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|HID, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|No
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|12
|18
|5G support
|No
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|July 2018
|September 2020
|Release date
|August 2018
|October 2020
|Launch price
|~ 300 USD
|~ 337 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.963 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|0.639 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite is definitely a better buy.
