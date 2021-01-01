Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi A2 vs Mi 9 Lite – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi A2 vs Mi 9 Lite

Ксиаоми Ми А2
Xiaomi Mi A2
VS
Ксиаоми Ми 9 Лайт
Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 5.99-inch Xiaomi Mi A2 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 660) that was released on July 24, 2018, against the Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 and came out 14 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite
  • Shows 45% longer battery life (106 vs 73 hours)
  • Comes with 1020 mAh larger battery capacity: 4030 vs 3010 mAh
  • Delivers 49% higher maximum brightness (618 against 414 nits)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • Has a 0.4 inch larger screen size
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • 30% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (209K versus 160K)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 710
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Thinner bezels – 8.17% more screen real estate
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • The phone is 1-year and 2-months newer

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi A2
vs
Mi 9 Lite

Display

Type IPS LCD AMOLED
Size 5.99 inches 6.39 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2160 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 18:9 19.5:9
PPI 403 ppi 403 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 77.63% 85.8%
Display features - - Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space - 95.8%
PWM - 240 Hz
Response time - 3.4 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Mi A2
414 nits
Mi 9 Lite +49%
618 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 158.7 mm (6.25 inches) 156.8 mm (6.17 inches)
Width 75.4 mm (2.97 inches) 74.5 mm (2.93 inches)
Thickness 7.3 mm (0.29 inches) 8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 168 gramm (5.93 oz) 179 gramm (6.31 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Metal Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Gold, Blue, Red White, Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi A2
77.63%
Mi 9 Lite +11%
85.8%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi A2 and Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 Qualcomm Snapdragon 710
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)
Lithography process 14 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 512 Adreno 616
GPU clock 650 MHz 500 MHz
FLOPS ~217 GFLOPS ~384 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi A2
335
Mi 9 Lite +15%
385
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi A2
1154
Mi 9 Lite +21%
1391
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi A2
160653
Mi 9 Lite +30%
209253

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM Android One MIUI 12
OS size - 13 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3010 mAh 4030 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 30 min) Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 35 min)
Full charging time 1:35 hr 1:55 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi A2
9:35 hr
Mi 9 Lite +42%
13:25 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi A2
9:02 hr
Mi 9 Lite +90%
17:10 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi A2
21:58 hr
Mi 9 Lite +81%
39:10 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital, 2x Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording - No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 118°
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 20 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX486 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Depth lens - 20 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX376 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 5184 x 3880 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Pixel size 1 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type BSI CMOS ISOCELL Plus CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features HID, A2DP LE, HID, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 12 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi A2 +3%
89 dB
Mi 9 Lite
86.8 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced July 2018 September 2019
Release date August 2018 September 2019
Launch price ~ 300 USD ~ 262 USD
SAR (head) 0.963 W/kg 1.42 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.639 W/kg 1.4 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite is definitely a better buy.

