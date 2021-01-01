Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi A2 vs Mi 9T Pro – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi A2 vs 9T Pro

VS
Xiaomi Mi A2
Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro

Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.99-inch Xiaomi Mi A2 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 660) that was released on July 24, 2018, against the Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 and came out 10 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi A2
  • Weighs 23 grams less
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro
  • 3.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (432K versus 138K)
  • Shows 41% longer battery life (103 vs 73 hours)
  • Comes with 990 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3010 mAh
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Delivers 55% higher maximum brightness (643 against 415 nits)
  • Has a 0.4 inch larger screen size
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 855
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Thinner bezels – 8.47% more screen real estate
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi A2
vs
Mi 9T Pro

Display

Type IPS LCD AMOLED
Size 5.99 inches 6.39 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2160 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 18:9 19.5:9
PPI 403 ppi 403 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 77.63% 86.1%
Display features - - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 142.2%
PWM - 223 Hz
Response time - 6.5 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Mi A2
415 nits
Mi 9T Pro +55%
643 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 158.7 mm (6.25 inches) 156.7 mm (6.17 inches)
Width 75.4 mm (2.97 inches) 74.3 mm (2.93 inches)
Thickness 7.3 mm (0.29 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 168 gramm (5.93 oz) 191 gramm (6.74 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Metal Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Gold, Blue, Red White, Black, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi A2
77.63%
Mi 9T Pro +11%
86.1%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi A2 and Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
L3 cache - 2 MB
Lithography process 14 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 512 Adreno 640
GPU clock 650 MHz 585 MHz
FLOPS ~217 GFLOPS ~899 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi A2
334
Mi 9T Pro +90%
633
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi A2
1165
Mi 9T Pro +124%
2610
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Mi A2
129216
Mi 9T Pro +198%
385254
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi A2
138968
Mi 9T Pro +211%
432578
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM Android One MIUI 12
OS size - 19 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3010 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 27 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 30 min) Yes, Quick Charge 4+ (30% in 20 min)
Full charging time 1:35 hr 1:30 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi A2
9:35 hr
Mi 9T Pro +43%
13:33 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi A2
9:02 hr
Mi 9T Pro +125%
20:33 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi A2
21:58 hr
Mi 9T Pro +54%
33:23 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital, 2x Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording - No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 124°
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 20 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX486 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 53 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV8856
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
Depth lens - 20 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX376 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 5184 x 3880 5184 x 3880
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length - 18 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type BSI CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/3.4"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Mi A2
n/a
Mi 9T Pro
108
Video quality
Mi A2
n/a
Mi 9T Pro
89
Generic camera score
Mi A2
n/a
Mi 9T Pro
102

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 12 20
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi A2 +1%
89 dB
Mi 9T Pro
87.9 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced July 2018 May 2019
Release date August 2018 June 2019
Launch price ~ 300 USD ~ 387 USD
SAR (head) 0.963 W/kg 1.3 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.639 W/kg 1.51 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro is definitely a better buy.

