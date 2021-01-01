Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi A2 vs Mi A1 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi A2 vs Mi A1

Ксиаоми Ми А2
VS
Ксиаоми Ми А1
Xiaomi Mi A2
Xiaomi Mi A1

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 5.99-inch Xiaomi Mi A2 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 660) that was released on July 24, 2018, against the Xiaomi Mi A1, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 and came out 11 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi A2
  • 41% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (138K versus 98K)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • Has a 0.49 inch larger screen size
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
  • Thinner bezels – 6.61% more screen real estate
  • The phone is 11-months newer
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi A1
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Shows 19% longer battery life (87 vs 73 hours)
  • Delivers 32% higher maximum brightness (548 against 415 nits)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 128GB
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Mi A2
57
Mi A1
54
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Mi A2
35
Mi A1
23
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Mi A2
56
Mi A1
57
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Mi A2
50
Mi A1
45
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Mi A2
75
Mi A1
65
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Mi A2
52
Mi A1
46

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi A2
vs
Mi A1

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 5.99 inches 5.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2160 pixels 1080 x 1920 pixels
Aspect ratio 18:9 16:9
PPI 403 ppi 401 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 77.63% 71.02%
Display tests
RGB color space - 98%
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 40.2 ms
Contrast - 1359:1
Max. Brightness
Mi A2
415 nits
Mi A1 +32%
548 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 158.7 mm (6.25 inches) 155.4 mm (6.12 inches)
Width 75.4 mm (2.97 inches) 75.8 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 7.3 mm (0.29 inches) 7.3 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 168 gramm (5.93 oz) 165 gramm (5.82 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Metal Metal
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Gold, Blue, Red Black, Gold, Red, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi A2 +9%
77.63%
Mi A1
71.02%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi A2 and Xiaomi Mi A1 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 Qualcomm Snapdragon 625
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (8)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 14 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 512 Adreno 506
GPU clock 650 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~217 GFLOPS ~124 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory clock 1866 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 2 1
Storage
Storage size 32, 64, 128 GB 32, 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 128 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi A2
334
Mi A1
n/a
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi A2
1165
Mi A1
n/a
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Mi A2 +89%
129216
Mi A1
68326
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi A2 +41%
138968
Mi A1
98333
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 7.1.2 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
ROM Android One Android One
OS size - 12 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3010 mAh 3080 mAh
Charge power 18 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 30 min) No
Full charging time 1:35 hr 2:00 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi A2
9:35 hr
Mi A1 +41%
13:20 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi A2
9:02 hr
Mi A1 +22%
11:00 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi A2 +7%
21:58 hr
Mi A1
20:11 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital, 2x Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording - No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 20 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX486 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", OmniVision OV12A10
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.6
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.4", Omnivision OV13380
Depth lens - 20 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX376 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 5184 x 3880 2592 x 1944
Aperture f/2.2 f/2
Focal length - 35.96 mm
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type BSI CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/5"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features HID, A2DP HID, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No No
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 12 6
5G support No -

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi A2 +3%
89 dB
Mi A1
86.2 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced July 2018 September 2017
Release date August 2018 September 2017
Launch price ~ 300 USD ~ 212 USD
SAR (head) 0.963 W/kg 1.75 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.639 W/kg 0.76 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Mi A2 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
3 (50%)
3 (50%)
Total votes: 6

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Mi A2 and Mi A3
2. Xiaomi Mi A2 and Redmi Note 9S
3. Xiaomi Mi A2 and Redmi 8A
4. Xiaomi Mi A2 and Redmi Note 9
5. Xiaomi Mi A2 and A3 Lite
6. Xiaomi Mi A1 and Samsung Galaxy A30
7. Xiaomi Mi A1 and Redmi Note 8 Pro
8. Xiaomi Mi A1 and Redmi Note 8
9. Xiaomi Mi A1 and Redmi Note 9
10. Xiaomi Mi A1 and A2 Lite

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish