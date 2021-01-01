Xiaomi Mi A3 Lite vs Huawei Honor 9X
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.01-inch Xiaomi Mi A3 Lite (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 665) that was released on July 4, 2019, against the Huawei Honor 9X, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710F. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi A3 Lite
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
- Supports 18W fast charging
- Optical image stabilization
- Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 9X
- Has a 0.58 inch larger screen size
- 37% higher pixel density (391 vs 286 PPI)
- Delivers 31% higher maximum brightness (455 against 347 nits)
- More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
56
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
36
37
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
70
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
67
51
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
75
64
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
58
54
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.01 inches
|6.59 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1560 pixels
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|286 ppi
|391 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|80.3%
|84.3%
|Display features
|- DC Dimming
|-
|RGB color space
|-
|99%
|PWM
|-
|Not detected
|Response time
|-
|29 ms
|Contrast
|-
|969:1
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|153.5 mm (6.04 inches)
|163.5 mm (6.44 inches)
|Width
|71.9 mm (2.83 inches)
|77.3 mm (3.04 inches)
|Thickness
|8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
|8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|173.8 gramm (6.13 oz)
|196.8 gramm (6.94 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Black, Blue
|Black, Blue, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
|HiSilicon Kirin 710F
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
|- 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
|Lithography process
|11 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 610
|Mali-G51
|GPU clock
|600 MHz
|650 MHz
|FLOPS
|~273 GFLOPS
|~225 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4, 6 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
314
Honor 9X +3%
324
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi A3 Lite +2%
1372
1350
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
129399
Honor 9X +8%
139894
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
166728
Honor 9X +5%
175894
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|ROM
|MIUI 11
|EMUI 10
|OS size
|-
|15.4 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4030 mAh
|4000 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|10 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (40% in 30 min)
|No
|Full charging time
|2:00 hr
|2:25 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
12:38 hr
Watching videos (Player)
12:02 hr
Talk (3G)
28:21 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|480 FPS (720p)
|120 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|119°
|-
|Lenses
|3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|2 (48 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
|-
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6528 x 4896
|4608 x 3456
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|-
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|BSI CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|1/3"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, HID, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|No
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|12
|4
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|July 2019
|July 2019
|Release date
|August 2019
|September 2019
|Launch price
|~ 150 USD
|~ 237 USD
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the battery life, camera, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Mi A3 Lite. But if the display and software are more of a priority – go for the Huawei Honor 9X.
