Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.01-inch Xiaomi Mi A3 Lite (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 665) that was released on July 4, 2019, against the Huawei Y6p, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P22 and came out 10 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.