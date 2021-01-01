Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.01-inch Xiaomi Mi A3 Lite (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 665) that was released on July 4, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy A31, which is powered by Mediatek Helio P65 and came out 8 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.