Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi A3 Lite vs Galaxy M31 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi A3 Lite vs Samsung Galaxy M31

Ксиаоми Ми А3 Лайт
VS
Самсунг Галакси М31
Xiaomi Mi A3 Lite
Samsung Galaxy M31

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.01-inch Xiaomi Mi A3 Lite (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 665) that was released on July 4, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy M31, which is powered by Exynos 7 Octa 9611 and came out 8 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi A3 Lite
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Weighs 17.2 grams less
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M31
  • Comes with 1970 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 4030 mAh
  • Delivers 75% higher maximum brightness (608 against 347 nits)
  • 41% higher pixel density (403 vs 286 PPI)
  • Has a 0.39 inch larger screen size
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 9
  • 11% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (184K versus 166K)
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi A3 Lite
vs
Galaxy M31

Display

Type Super AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.01 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 720 x 1560 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 286 ppi 403 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 80.3% 84%
Display features - DC Dimming - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 142%
PWM - 208 Hz
Response time - 8.5 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Mi A3 Lite
347 nits
Galaxy M31 +75%
608 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 153.5 mm (6.04 inches) 159.2 mm (6.27 inches)
Width 71.9 mm (2.83 inches) 75.1 mm (2.96 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 173.8 gramm (6.13 oz) 191 gramm (6.74 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue Black, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi A3 Lite
80.3%
Galaxy M31 +5%
84%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi A3 Lite and Samsung Galaxy M31 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 9611
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 11 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610 Mali-G72 MP3
GPU clock 600 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~273 GFLOPS ~259 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi A3 Lite
314
Galaxy M31 +2%
321
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi A3 Lite +12%
1372
Galaxy M31
1225
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Mi A3 Lite +19%
129399
Galaxy M31
108578
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi A3 Lite
166728
Galaxy M31 +11%
184381
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
ROM MIUI 11 One UI 3.1
OS size - 15 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4030 mAh 6000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (40% in 30 min) Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (45% in 60 min)
Full charging time 2:00 hr 2:25 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 9248 x 6920
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 123°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", ISOCELL Bright GW1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No -
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 12 12
5G support - No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi A3 Lite
n/a
Galaxy M31
81.7 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced July 2019 February 2020
Release date August 2019 March 2020
Launch price ~ 150 USD ~ 250 USD
SAR (head) - 0.48 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.13 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy M31 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Mi A3 Lite and P30 Lite
2. Mi A3 Lite and Mi 9 Lite
3. Mi A3 Lite and P40 Lite
4. Galaxy M31 and Redmi Note 8 Pro
5. Galaxy M31 and Galaxy A51
6. Galaxy M31 and Galaxy A31
7. Galaxy M31 and Redmi Note 8
8. Galaxy M31 and P40 Lite

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish