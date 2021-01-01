Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi A3 Lite vs Mi A1 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.01-inch Xiaomi Mi A3 Lite (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 665) that was released on July 4, 2019, against the Xiaomi Mi A1, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 and came out 23 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi A3 Lite
  • Has a 0.51 inch larger screen size
  • 70% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (166K versus 98K)
  • Comes with 950 mAh larger battery capacity: 4030 vs 3080 mAh
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Thinner bezels – 9.28% more screen real estate
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • The phone is 1-year and 11-months newer
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi A1
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Delivers 58% higher maximum brightness (548 against 347 nits)
  • 40% higher pixel density (401 vs 286 PPI)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi A3 Lite
vs
Mi A1

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.01 inches 5.5 inches
Resolution 720 x 1560 pixels 1080 x 1920 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 16:9
PPI 286 ppi 401 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 80.3% 71.02%
Display features - DC Dimming -
Display tests
RGB color space - 98%
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 40.2 ms
Contrast - 1359:1
Max. Brightness
Mi A3 Lite
347 nits
Mi A1 +58%
548 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 153.5 mm (6.04 inches) 155.4 mm (6.12 inches)
Width 71.9 mm (2.83 inches) 75.8 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 7.3 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 173.8 gramm (6.13 oz) 165 gramm (5.82 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Metal
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue Black, Gold, Red, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi A3 Lite +13%
80.3%
Mi A1
71.02%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi A3 Lite and Xiaomi Mi A1 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 Qualcomm Snapdragon 625
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (8)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 11 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610 Adreno 506
GPU clock 600 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~273 GFLOPS ~124 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory clock 1866 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 2 1
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 32, 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 128 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi A3 Lite
314
Mi A1
n/a
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi A3 Lite
1372
Mi A1
n/a
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Mi A3 Lite +89%
129399
Mi A1
68326
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi A3 Lite +70%
166728
Mi A1
98333
Software

Operating system Android 9.0 Android 7.1.2 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
ROM MIUI 11 Android One
OS size - 12 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4030 mAh 3080 mAh
Charge power 18 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (40% in 30 min) No
Full charging time 2:00 hr 2:00 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi A3 Lite
n/a
Mi A1
13:20 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi A3 Lite
n/a
Mi A1
11:00 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi A3 Lite
n/a
Mi A1
20:11 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° -
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", OmniVision OV12A10
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.6
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.4", Omnivision OV13380
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 2592 x 1944
Aperture f/2.0 f/2
Focal length - 35.96 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/5"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP HID, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No No
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 12 6

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi A3 Lite
n/a
Mi A1
86.2 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced July 2019 September 2017
Release date August 2019 September 2017
Launch price ~ 150 USD ~ 212 USD
SAR (head) - 1.75 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.76 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Mi A3 Lite is definitely a better buy.

