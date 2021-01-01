Xiaomi Mi A3 Lite vs Mi A1
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.01-inch Xiaomi Mi A3 Lite (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 665) that was released on July 4, 2019, against the Xiaomi Mi A1, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 and came out 23 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi A3 Lite
- Has a 0.51 inch larger screen size
- 70% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (166K versus 98K)
- Comes with 950 mAh larger battery capacity: 4030 vs 3080 mAh
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
- Supports 18W fast charging
- Optical image stabilization
- Thinner bezels – 9.28% more screen real estate
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
- Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
- The phone is 1-year and 11-months newer
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi A1
- The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
- Delivers 58% higher maximum brightness (548 against 347 nits)
- 40% higher pixel density (401 vs 286 PPI)
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
56
54
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
36
23
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
70
52
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
67
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
75
65
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
58
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.01 inches
|5.5 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1560 pixels
|1080 x 1920 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|16:9
|PPI
|286 ppi
|401 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|80.3%
|71.02%
|Display features
|- DC Dimming
|-
|RGB color space
|-
|98%
|PWM
|-
|Not detected
|Response time
|-
|40.2 ms
|Contrast
|-
|1359:1
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|153.5 mm (6.04 inches)
|155.4 mm (6.12 inches)
|Width
|71.9 mm (2.83 inches)
|75.8 mm (2.98 inches)
|Thickness
|8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
|7.3 mm (0.29 inches)
|Weight
|173.8 gramm (6.13 oz)
|165 gramm (5.82 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Metal
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Blue
|Black, Gold, Red, Pink
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 625
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (8)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
|- 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
|Lithography process
|11 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 610
|Adreno 506
|GPU clock
|600 MHz
|650 MHz
|FLOPS
|~273 GFLOPS
|~124 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4, 6 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR3
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|933 MHz
|Channels
|2
|1
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|32, 64 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|Up to 128 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
314
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1372
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Mi A3 Lite +89%
129399
68326
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi A3 Lite +70%
166728
98333
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0
|Android 7.1.2 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
|ROM
|MIUI 11
|Android One
|OS size
|-
|12 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4030 mAh
|3080 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|10 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (40% in 30 min)
|No
|Full charging time
|2:00 hr
|2:00 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
13:20 hr
Watching videos (Player)
11:00 hr
Talk (3G)
20:11 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|4000 x 3000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Optical, 2x
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|480 FPS (720p)
|120 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|119°
|-
|Lenses
|3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", OmniVision OV12A10
- Phase autofocus
|Telephoto lens
|-
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.6
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.4", Omnivision OV13380
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
|-
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|- Bokeh mode
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|5 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6528 x 4896
|2592 x 1944
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2
|Focal length
|-
|35.96 mm
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|ISOCELL CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|1/5"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, HID, A2DP
|HID, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|No
|No
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|12
|6
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|July 2019
|September 2017
|Release date
|August 2019
|September 2017
|Launch price
|~ 150 USD
|~ 212 USD
|SAR (head)
|-
|1.75 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|0.76 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Mi A3 Lite is definitely a better buy.
