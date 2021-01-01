Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi A3 Lite vs Mi A2 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.01-inch Xiaomi Mi A3 Lite (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 665) that was released on July 4, 2019, against the Xiaomi Mi A2, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 and came out 12 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi A3 Lite
  • Comes with 1020 mAh larger battery capacity: 4030 vs 3010 mAh
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • 20% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (166K versus 138K)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • The phone is 1-year newer
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi A2
  • 41% higher pixel density (403 vs 286 PPI)
  • Delivers 20% higher maximum brightness (415 against 347 nits)
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.01 inches 5.99 inches
Resolution 720 x 1560 pixels 1080 x 2160 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 18:9
PPI 286 ppi 403 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 80.3% 77.63%
Display features - DC Dimming -
Max. Brightness
Mi A3 Lite
347 nits
Mi A2 +20%
415 nits

Design and build

Height 153.5 mm (6.04 inches) 158.7 mm (6.25 inches)
Width 71.9 mm (2.83 inches) 75.4 mm (2.97 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 7.3 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 173.8 gramm (6.13 oz) 168 gramm (5.93 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Metal
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue Black, Gold, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi A3 Lite +3%
80.3%
Mi A2
77.63%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi A3 Lite and Xiaomi Mi A2 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 Qualcomm Snapdragon 660
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 11 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610 Adreno 512
GPU clock 600 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~273 GFLOPS ~217 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 32, 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi A3 Lite
314
Mi A2 +6%
334
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi A3 Lite +18%
1372
Mi A2
1165
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Mi A3 Lite
129399
Mi A2
129216
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi A3 Lite +20%
166728
Mi A2
138968
Software

Operating system Android 9.0 Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM MIUI 11 Android One

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4030 mAh 3010 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (40% in 30 min) Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:00 hr 1:35 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi A3 Lite
n/a
Mi A2
9:35 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi A3 Lite
n/a
Mi A2
9:02 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi A3 Lite
n/a
Mi A2
21:58 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Digital, 2x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No -
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° -
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 2 (12 MP + 20 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX486 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- 20 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX376 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 5184 x 3880
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP HID, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No No
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 12 12
5G support - No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi A3 Lite
n/a
Mi A2
89 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced July 2019 July 2018
Release date August 2019 August 2018
Launch price ~ 150 USD ~ 300 USD
SAR (head) - 0.963 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.639 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Mi A3 Lite is definitely a better buy.

