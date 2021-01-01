Xiaomi Mi A3 Lite vs Mi A2
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.01-inch Xiaomi Mi A3 Lite (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 665) that was released on July 4, 2019, against the Xiaomi Mi A2, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 and came out 12 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi A3 Lite
- Comes with 1020 mAh larger battery capacity: 4030 vs 3010 mAh
- Optical image stabilization
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
- Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
- 20% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (166K versus 138K)
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
- The phone is 1-year newer
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi A2
- 41% higher pixel density (403 vs 286 PPI)
- Delivers 20% higher maximum brightness (415 against 347 nits)
- More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
56
57
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
36
34
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
70
59
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
67
50
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
75
75
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
58
52
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.01 inches
|5.99 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1560 pixels
|1080 x 2160 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|18:9
|PPI
|286 ppi
|403 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|80.3%
|77.63%
|Display features
|- DC Dimming
|-
Design and build
|Height
|153.5 mm (6.04 inches)
|158.7 mm (6.25 inches)
|Width
|71.9 mm (2.83 inches)
|75.4 mm (2.97 inches)
|Thickness
|8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
|7.3 mm (0.29 inches)
|Weight
|173.8 gramm (6.13 oz)
|168 gramm (5.93 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Metal
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Blue
|Black, Gold, Blue, Red
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 660
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
|- 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
|Lithography process
|11 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 610
|Adreno 512
|GPU clock
|600 MHz
|650 MHz
|FLOPS
|~273 GFLOPS
|~217 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4, 6 GB
|4, 6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|32, 64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
314
Mi A2 +6%
334
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi A3 Lite +18%
1372
1165
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
129399
129216
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi A3 Lite +20%
166728
138968
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0
|Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|ROM
|MIUI 11
|Android One
Battery
|Capacity
|4030 mAh
|3010 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (40% in 30 min)
|Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|2:00 hr
|1:35 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
9:35 hr
Watching videos (Player)
9:02 hr
Talk (3G)
21:58 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|4000 x 3000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital, 2x
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|-
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|480 FPS (720p)
|120 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|119°
|-
|Lenses
|3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|2 (12 MP + 20 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX486 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
|-
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
|- 20 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX376 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|20 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6528 x 4896
|5184 x 3880
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.2
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|BSI CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, HID, A2DP
|HID, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|No
|No
|Infrared port
|Yes
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|12
|12
|5G support
|-
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|July 2019
|July 2018
|Release date
|August 2019
|August 2018
|Launch price
|~ 150 USD
|~ 300 USD
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.963 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|0.639 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Mi A3 Lite is definitely a better buy.
