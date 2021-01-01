Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi A3 vs iPhone X – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi A3 vs Apple iPhone X

VS
Xiaomi Mi A3
Apple iPhone X

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.01-inch Xiaomi Mi A3 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 665) that was released on July 4, 2019, against the Apple iPhone X, which is powered by Apple A11 Bionic and came out 22 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi A3
  • Comes with 1314 mAh larger battery capacity: 4030 vs 2716 mAh
  • Shows 36% longer battery life (101 vs 74 hours)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • The phone is 1-year and 10-months newer
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone X
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • 62% higher pixel density (458 vs 282 PPI)
  • Delivers 84% higher maximum brightness (665 against 361 nits)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • 43% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (251K versus 175K)
  • Supports Qi wireless charging up to 7.5W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Xiaomi
  • Stereo speakers

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Mi A3
56
iPhone X
67
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Mi A3
38
iPhone X
69
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Mi A3
74
iPhone X
61
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Mi A3
62
iPhone X
63
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Mi A3
72
iPhone X
62
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Mi A3
57
iPhone X
66

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi A3
vs
iPhone X

Display

Type Super AMOLED OLED
Size 6.01 inches 5.8 inches
Resolution 720 x 1560 pixels 1125 x 2436 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 282 ppi 458 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 82.77% 82.9%
Display features - Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.3%
PWM - 240 Hz
Response time - 2.2 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Mi A3
361 nits
iPhone X +84%
665 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 153.5 mm (6.04 inches) 143.6 mm (5.65 inches)
Width 71.9 mm (2.83 inches) 70.9 mm (2.79 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 173 gramm (6.1 oz) 174 gramm (6.14 oz)
Waterproof No IP67
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Gray, Blue Silver, Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi A3
82.77%
iPhone X
82.9%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi A3 and Apple iPhone X in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 Apple A11 Bionic
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2390 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 4 cores at 2.39 GHz: Mistral
- 2 cores at 2.39 GHz: Monsoon
Lithography process 11 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610 Apple GPU
GPU clock 600 MHz -
FLOPS ~273 GFLOPS ~325 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory clock 1866 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.0 NVMe
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi A3
295
iPhone X +215%
929
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi A3
1093
iPhone X +118%
2387
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Mi A3
168499
iPhone X +47%
247466
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi A3
175676
iPhone X +43%
251266
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) iOS 11.1 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.4)
ROM Android One -
OS size - 5.3 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4030 mAh 2716 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes, Qi (7.5 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (45% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:30 hr 2:00 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi A3 +33%
12:35 hr
iPhone X
9:26 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi A3 +76%
21:22 hr
iPhone X
12:07 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi A3 +60%
30:48 hr
iPhone X
19:03 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 118° -
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/3", Apple iSight Duo Camera (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone X from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 7 megapixels
Image resolution 6816 x 4735 3472 x 2063
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length - 32 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Mi A3
n/a
iPhone X
101
Video quality
Mi A3
n/a
iPhone X
89
Generic camera score
Mi A3
n/a
iPhone X
97

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 6 16
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi A3
81.9 dB
iPhone X +4%
85.3 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced July 2019 September 2017
Release date August 2019 November 2017
Launch price ~ 212 USD ~ 1000 USD
SAR (head) 0.3 W/kg 0.87 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.1 W/kg 0.97 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone X is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
4 (80%)
1 (20%)
Total votes: 5

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
