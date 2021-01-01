Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi A3 vs Honor 30 Lite – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi A3 vs Huawei Honor 30 Lite

Ксиаоми Ми А3
Xiaomi Mi A3
VS
Хуавей Хонор 30 Лайт
Huawei Honor 30 Lite

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.01-inch Xiaomi Mi A3 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 665) that was released on July 4, 2019, against the Huawei Honor 30 Lite, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 800 5G and came out 12 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi A3
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Weighs 19 grams less
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 30 Lite
  • 78% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (310K versus 174K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • 44% higher pixel density (405 vs 282 PPI)
  • Delivers 38% higher maximum brightness (494 against 358 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Has a 0.49 inch larger screen size
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 800 5G
  • The phone is 1-year newer
  • 81% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 544 and 300 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi A3
vs
Honor 30 Lite

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.01 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 720 x 1560 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 282 ppi 405 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 82.77% 84.7%
Display features - Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 -
Max. Brightness
Mi A3
358 nits
Honor 30 Lite +38%
494 nits

Design and build

Height 153.5 mm (6.04 inches) 160 mm (6.3 inches)
Width 71.9 mm (2.83 inches) 75.3 mm (2.96 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 173 gramm (6.1 oz) 192 gramm (6.77 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Gray, Blue Black, Silver, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen to body ratio
Mi A3
82.77%
Honor 30 Lite +2%
84.7%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi A3 and Huawei Honor 30 Lite in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 MediaTek Dimensity 800 5G
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 11 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610 Mali-G57 MC4
GPU clock 600 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~273 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.0 UFS 2.0
Memory card MicroSD Nano Memory
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi A3
300
Honor 30 Lite +81%
544
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi A3
1105
Honor 30 Lite +96%
2166
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi A3
174673
Honor 30 Lite +78%
310233
AnTuTu Results (274th and 142nd place)

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 10
ROM Android One Magic UI 3.1

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4030 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (45% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 40 min)
Full charging time 2:30 hr 1:40 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi A3
12:35 hr
Honor 30 Lite
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Mi A3
21:22 hr
Honor 30 Lite
n/a
Talk (3G)
Mi A3
30:48 hr
Honor 30 Lite
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 118° 120°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 6816 x 4735 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No No
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 6 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi A3
81 dB
Honor 30 Lite
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced July 2019 July 2020
Release date August 2019 August 2020
Launch price ~ 212 USD ~ 225 USD
SAR (head) 0.3 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.1 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Honor 30 Lite is definitely a better buy.

