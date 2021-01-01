Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi A3 vs Honor 10 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.01-inch Xiaomi Mi A3 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 665) that was released on July 4, 2019, against the Huawei Honor 10, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 970 and came out 15 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi A3
  • Shows 36% longer battery life (101 vs 74 hours)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • Comes with 630 mAh larger battery capacity: 4030 vs 3400 mAh
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • The phone is 1-year and 3-months newer
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 10
  • 53% higher pixel density (432 vs 282 PPI)
  • Delivers 41% higher maximum brightness (503 against 358 nits)
  • 24% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (216K versus 174K)
  • Stereo speakers
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus UFS 2.0
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • 15% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 346 and 300 points
  • Weighs 20 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Mi A3
57
Honor 10
60
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Mi A3
41
Honor 10
48
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Mi A3
78
Honor 10
63
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Mi A3
63
Honor 10
54
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Mi A3
72
Honor 10
71
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Mi A3
60
Honor 10
58

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi A3
vs
Honor 10

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.01 inches 5.84 inches
Resolution 720 x 1560 pixels 1080 x 2280 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.9:9
PPI 282 ppi 432 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen to body ratio 82.77% 79.9%
Display features - Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 -
Display tests
PWM - Not detected
Contrast - 1423:1
Max. Brightness
Mi A3
358 nits
Honor 10 +41%
503 nits
Design and build

Height 153.5 mm (6.04 inches) 149.6 mm (5.89 inches)
Width 71.9 mm (2.83 inches) 71.2 mm (2.8 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 173 gramm (6.1 oz) 153 gramm (5.4 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Gray, Blue White, Black, Gray, Blue, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen to body ratio
Mi A3 +4%
82.77%
Honor 10
79.9%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi A3 and Huawei Honor 10 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 HiSilicon Kirin 970
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2360 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex A73
Lithography process 11 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610 Mali G72 MP12
GPU clock 600 MHz 767 MHz
FLOPS ~273 GFLOPS ~347 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1833 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.0 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi A3
300
Honor 10 +15%
346
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi A3
1105
Honor 10 +35%
1489
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi A3
174673
Honor 10 +24%
216364
AnTuTu Android Rating (274th and 209th place)

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10.0)
ROM Android One EMUI 9.1
OS size - 13 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4030 mAh 3400 mAh
Charge power 18 W 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (45% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 40 min)
Full charging time 2:30 hr 2:00 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi A3 +7%
12:35 hr
Honor 10
11:50 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi A3 +87%
21:22 hr
Honor 10
11:37 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi A3 +44%
30:48 hr
Honor 10
21:14 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4616 x 3464
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 118° -
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 2 (16 MP + 24 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX498 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
-
Monochrome lens - - 24 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.9 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8"
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 6816 x 4735 5760 x 4312
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.9 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 6 18
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi A3
81 dB
Honor 10 +4%
84.2 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced July 2019 April 2018
Release date August 2019 April 2018
Launch price ~ 212 USD ~ 337 USD
SAR (head) 0.3 W/kg 0.79 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.1 W/kg 1.15 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the battery life and camera are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Mi A3. But if the display, performance, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Huawei Honor 10.

