Xiaomi Mi A3 vs Huawei Honor 8S

Xiaomi Mi A3
Huawei Honor 8S

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.01-inch Xiaomi Mi A3 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 665) that was released on July 4, 2019, against the Huawei Honor 8S, which is powered by MediaTek Helio A22 and came out 3 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi A3
  • 2.2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (175K versus 79K)
  • Comes with 1010 mAh larger battery capacity: 4030 vs 3020 mAh
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 8S
  • Weighs 27 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Mi A3
58
Honor 8S
53
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Mi A3
41
Honor 8S
19
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Mi A3
70
Honor 8S
52
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Mi A3
62
Honor 8S
43
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Mi A3
72
Honor 8S
62
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Mi A3
58
Honor 8S
45

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi A3
vs
Honor 8S

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.01 inches 5.71 inches
Resolution 720 x 1560 pixels 720 x 1520 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19:9
PPI 282 ppi 295 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 82.77% 78.1%
Display features - Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 -
Max. Brightness
Mi A3
361 nits
Honor 8S
n/a

Design and build

Height 153.5 mm (6.04 inches) 147.1 mm (5.79 inches)
Width 71.9 mm (2.83 inches) 70.7 mm (2.78 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 173 gramm (6.1 oz) 146 gramm (5.15 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Gray, Blue Black, Gold, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi A3 +6%
82.77%
Honor 8S
78.1%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi A3 and Huawei Honor 8S in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 MediaTek Helio A22
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 4 (4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 11 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610 PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 600 MHz 660 MHz
FLOPS ~273 GFLOPS ~42.8 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory clock 1866 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 2 1
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 32 GB
Storage type UFS 2.0 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi A3 +84%
295
Honor 8S
160
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi A3 +105%
1093
Honor 8S
534
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Mi A3 +201%
168499
Honor 8S
55972
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi A3 +121%
175676
Honor 8S
79366
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 9.0
ROM Android One EMUI 9.0

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4030 mAh 3020 mAh
Charge power 18 W -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (45% in 30 min) No
Full charging time 2:30 hr 2:20 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi A3
12:35 hr
Honor 8S
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Mi A3
21:22 hr
Honor 8S
n/a
Talk (3G)
Mi A3
30:48 hr
Honor 8S
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) No
Angle of widest lens 118° -
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 1 (13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 6816 x 4735 2560 x 1920
Aperture f/2.0 f/2
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No No
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Active
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 6 6
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi A3
81.9 dB
Honor 8S
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced July 2019 April 2019
Release date August 2019 April 2019
Launch price ~ 212 USD ~ 106 USD
SAR (head) 0.3 W/kg 0.5 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.1 W/kg 0.86 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Mi A3 is definitely a better buy.

