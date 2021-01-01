Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi A3 vs Honor 8X Max – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi A3 vs Huawei Honor 8X Max

Ксиаоми Ми А3
VS
Хуавей Хонор 8Х Макс
Xiaomi Mi A3
Huawei Honor 8X Max

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.01-inch Xiaomi Mi A3 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 665) that was released on July 4, 2019, against the Huawei Honor 8X Max, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 and came out 12 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi A3
  • 56% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (175K versus 112K)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 14.3 mm narrower
  • The phone is 1-year newer
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 8X Max
  • Has a 1.11 inches larger screen size
  • Comes with 970 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4030 mAh
  • Stereo speakers
  • Delivers 22% higher maximum brightness (442 against 361 nits)
  • 24% higher pixel density (350 vs 282 PPI)
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus UFS 2.0
  • Reverse charging feature
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi A3
vs
Honor 8X Max

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.01 inches 7.12 inches
Resolution 720 x 1560 pixels 1080 x 2244 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 18.7:9
PPI 282 ppi 350 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 82.77% 83.73%
Display features - Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 -
Max. Brightness
Mi A3
361 nits
Honor 8X Max +22%
442 nits

Design and build

Height 153.5 mm (6.04 inches) 177.5 mm (6.99 inches)
Width 71.9 mm (2.83 inches) 86.2 mm (3.39 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 173 gramm (6.1 oz) 210 gramm (7.41 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Gray, Blue Black, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi A3
82.77%
Honor 8X Max +1%
83.73%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi A3 and Huawei Honor 8X Max in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 Qualcomm Snapdragon 660
Max. clock 2000 MHz 1950 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 11 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610 Adreno 509
GPU clock 600 MHz 720 MHz
FLOPS ~273 GFLOPS ~184 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.0 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi A3
1093
Honor 8X Max
n/a
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Mi A3 +50%
168499
Honor 8X Max
112493
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi A3 +56%
175676
Honor 8X Max
112783
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 9)
ROM Android One EMUI 9

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4030 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (45% in 30 min) Yes, SuperCharge (40% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:30 hr 1:52 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi A3
12:35 hr
Honor 8X Max
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Mi A3
21:22 hr
Honor 8X Max
n/a
Talk (3G)
Mi A3
30:48 hr
Honor 8X Max
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4616 x 3464
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 118° -
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 2 (16 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 6816 x 4735 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2
Focal length - 23 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 6 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi A3
81.9 dB
Honor 8X Max
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced July 2019 August 2018
Release date August 2019 September 2018
Launch price ~ 212 USD ~ 285 USD
SAR (head) 0.3 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.1 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Mi A3 is definitely a better buy.

