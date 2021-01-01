Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi A3 vs Honor 9 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi A3 vs Huawei Honor 9

Ксиаоми Ми А3
Xiaomi Mi A3
VS
Хуавей Хонор 9
Huawei Honor 9

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.01-inch Xiaomi Mi A3 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 665) that was released on July 4, 2019, against the Huawei Honor 9, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 960 and came out 25 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi A3
  • Has a 0.91 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 830 mAh larger battery capacity: 4030 vs 3200 mAh
  • Shows 31% longer battery life (101 vs 77 hours)
  • Thinner bezels – 12.53% more screen real estate
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 665
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • The phone is 2-years and 1-month newer
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 9
  • 52% higher pixel density (428 vs 282 PPI)
  • Delivers 44% higher maximum brightness (516 against 358 nits)
  • 13% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (197K versus 174K)
  • Weighs 18 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Mi A3
57
Honor 9
56
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Mi A3
45
Honor 9
42
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Mi A3
78
Honor 9
60
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Mi A3
63
Honor 9
44
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Mi A3
72
Honor 9
65
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Mi A3
61
Honor 9
51

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi A3
vs
Honor 9

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.01 inches 5.1 inches
Resolution 720 x 1560 pixels 1080 x 1920 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 16:9
PPI 282 ppi 428 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 82.77% 70.24%
Display features - Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 -
Display tests
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 32.8 ms
Contrast - 1310:1
Max. Brightness
Mi A3
358 nits
Honor 9 +44%
516 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 153.5 mm (6.04 inches) 147.3 mm (5.8 inches)
Width 71.9 mm (2.83 inches) 70.9 mm (2.79 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 173 gramm (6.1 oz) 155 gramm (5.47 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Gray, Blue Black, Gold, Gray, Blue, Orange
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi A3 +18%
82.77%
Honor 9
70.24%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi A3 and Huawei Honor 9 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 HiSilicon Kirin 960
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2360 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 11 nanometers 16 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610 Mali-G71 MP8
GPU clock 600 MHz 1037 MHz
FLOPS ~273 GFLOPS ~282 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.0 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi A3
300
Honor 9
n/a
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi A3
1105
Honor 9
n/a
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi A3
174673
Honor 9 +13%
197581
AnTuTu Benchmark Android Ranking (278th and 236th place)

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 7.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
ROM Android One EMUI 9.1
OS size - 14 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4030 mAh 3200 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (45% in 30 min) Yes, SuperCharge (40% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:30 hr 1:35 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi A3 +9%
12:35 hr
Honor 9
11:28 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi A3 +126%
21:22 hr
Honor 9
9:37 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi A3 +45%
30:48 hr
Honor 9
21:03 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 5160 x 3872
Zoom Digital Digital (lossless), 2x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 118° -
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 2 (12 MP + 20 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
-
Monochrome lens - - 20 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 27 mm
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 6816 x 4735 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 6 6
5G support No -

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi A3
81 dB
Honor 9 +5%
85.1 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced July 2019 June 2017
Release date August 2019 July 2017
Launch price ~ 212 USD ~ 337 USD
SAR (head) 0.3 W/kg 1.26 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.1 W/kg 1.26 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Mi A3 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

Related comparisons

1. P30 Lite vs Mi A3
2. Redmi Note 8 Pro vs Mi A3
3. Redmi Note 8T vs Mi A3
4. Redmi Note 9S vs Mi A3
5. Mi 10 Lite vs Mi A3
6. Huawei P30 vs Honor 9
7. Redmi Note 8 vs Honor 9
8. Huawei P20 vs Honor 9
9. Honor 10 vs Honor 9

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish