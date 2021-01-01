Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi A3 vs Honor 9C – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi A3 vs Huawei Honor 9C

Ксиаоми Ми А3
Xiaomi Mi A3
VS
Хуавей Хонор 9С
Huawei Honor 9C

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.01-inch Xiaomi Mi A3 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 665) that was released on July 4, 2019, against the Huawei Honor 9C, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710A and came out 10 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi A3
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • 12% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (174K versus 155K)
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 9C
  • 39% higher pixel density (391 vs 282 PPI)
  • Delivers 26% higher maximum brightness (450 against 358 nits)
  • Has a 0.38 inch larger screen size
  • The phone is 10-months newer
  • 11% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 332 and 300 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Mi A3
57
Honor 9C
65
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Mi A3
41
Honor 9C
37
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Mi A3
76
Honor 9C
66
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Mi A3
63
Honor 9C
56
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Mi A3
72
Honor 9C
54
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Mi A3
59
Honor 9C
56

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi A3
vs
Honor 9C

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.01 inches 6.39 inches
Resolution 720 x 1560 pixels 720 x 1560 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 282 ppi 391 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 82.77% 82.4%
Display features - Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 -
Max. Brightness
Mi A3
358 nits
Honor 9C +26%
450 nits

Design and build

Height 153.5 mm (6.04 inches) 159.8 mm (6.29 inches)
Width 71.9 mm (2.83 inches) 76.1 mm (3 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 173 gramm (6.1 oz) 176 gramm (6.21 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Gray, Blue Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear
Screen to body ratio
Mi A3
82.77%
Honor 9C
82.4%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi A3 and Huawei Honor 9C in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 HiSilicon Kirin 710A
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 11 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610 Mali-G51
GPU clock 600 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~273 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64 GB
Storage type UFS 2.0 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi A3
300
Honor 9C +11%
332
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi A3
1105
Honor 9C +26%
1392
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi A3 +12%
174673
Honor 9C
155364

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 10
ROM Android One EMUI 10.1

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4030 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (45% in 30 min) No
Full charging time 2:30 hr 2:25 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi A3
12:35 hr
Honor 9C
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Mi A3
21:22 hr
Honor 9C
n/a
Talk (3G)
Mi A3
30:48 hr
Honor 9C
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) No
Angle of widest lens 118° 120°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 6816 x 4735 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/3"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 6 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi A3
81 dB
Honor 9C
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced July 2019 April 2020
Release date August 2019 May 2020
Launch price ~ 212 USD ~ 162 USD
SAR (head) 0.3 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.1 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, battery life, camera, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Mi A3. But if the display and design are more of a priority – go for the Huawei Honor 9C.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
8 (80%)
2 (20%)
Total votes: 10

