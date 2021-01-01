Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.01-inch Xiaomi Mi A3 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 665) that was released on July 4, 2019, against the Huawei Honor Play 9A, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P35 and came out 9 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.