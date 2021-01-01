Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi A3 vs Nova 8i – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi A3 vs Huawei Nova 8i

Xiaomi Mi A3
Huawei Nova 8i

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.01-inch Xiaomi Mi A3 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 665) that was released on July 4, 2019, against the Huawei Nova 8i, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 and came out 25 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi A3
  • 66% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (203K versus 122K)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Weighs 17 grams less
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Huawei Nova 8i
  • Has a 0.66 inch larger screen size
  • 39% higher pixel density (391 vs 282 PPI)
  • Delivers 38% higher maximum brightness (495 against 359 nits)
  • The phone is 2-years and 1-month newer
  • Thinner bezels – 6.63% more screen real estate
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus UFS 2.0
  • 9% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 325 and 297 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Mi A3
55
Nova 8i
68
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Mi A3
35
Nova 8i
34
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Mi A3
70
Nova 8i
73
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Mi A3
62
Nova 8i
66
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Mi A3
72
Nova 8i
75
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Mi A3
56
Nova 8i
61

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi A3
vs
Nova 8i

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.01 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 720 x 1560 pixels 1080 x 2376 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 282 ppi 391 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 82.77% 89.4%
Display features - Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
Max. Brightness
Mi A3
359 nits
Nova 8i +38%
495 nits

Design and build

Height 153.5 mm (6.04 inches) 161.9 mm (6.37 inches)
Width 71.9 mm (2.83 inches) 74.7 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 173 gramm (6.1 oz) 190 gramm (6.7 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Gray, Blue Black, Silver, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi A3
82.77%
Nova 8i +8%
89.4%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi A3 and Huawei Nova 8i in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 11 nanometers 11 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610 Adreno 610
GPU clock 600 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS ~273 GFLOPS ~272 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.0 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi A3
297
Nova 8i +9%
325
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi A3
1108
Nova 8i +20%
1329
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Mi A3 +66%
203155
Nova 8i
122411
Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 10
ROM Android One EMUI 11

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4030 mAh 4300 mAh
Charge power 18 W 66 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (45% in 30 min) Yes (60% in 19 min)
Full charging time 2:30 hr 0:40 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi A3
12:35 hr
Nova 8i
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Mi A3
21:22 hr
Nova 8i
n/a
Talk (3G)
Mi A3
30:48 hr
Nova 8i
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 9000 x 7000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) -
Angle of widest lens 118° 120°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 6816 x 4735 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No Depends on the region
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 6 13
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi A3
81.9 dB
Nova 8i
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced July 2019 July 2021
Release date August 2019 July 2021
Launch price ~ 212 USD ~ 337 USD
SAR (head) 0.3 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.1 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Nova 8i is definitely a better buy.

User opinions

