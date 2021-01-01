Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi A3 vs P Smart 2021 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi A3 vs Huawei P Smart 2021

Xiaomi Mi A3
Huawei P Smart 2021

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.01-inch Xiaomi Mi A3 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 665) that was released on July 4, 2019, against the Huawei P Smart 2021, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710A and came out 15 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi A3
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's TFT LCD)
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.0 versus eMMC 5.1
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 665
  • Weighs 33 grams less
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 5 mm narrower
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Huawei P Smart 2021
  • Has a 0.66 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 970 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4030 mAh
  • Shows 18% longer battery life (119 vs 101 hours)
  • 40% higher pixel density (395 vs 282 PPI)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Delivers 22% higher maximum brightness (439 against 359 nits)
  • The phone is 1-year and 3-months newer

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi A3
vs
P Smart 2021

Display

Type Super AMOLED TFT LCD
Size 6.01 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 720 x 1560 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 282 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 82.77% 84.3%
Display features - Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 -
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.4%
Response time - 30.8 ms
Contrast - 1034:1
Max. Brightness
Mi A3
359 nits
P Smart 2021 +22%
439 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 153.5 mm (6.04 inches) 165.7 mm (6.52 inches)
Width 71.9 mm (2.83 inches) 76.9 mm (3.03 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 9.3 mm (0.37 inches)
Weight 173 gramm (6.1 oz) 206 gramm (7.27 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Gray, Blue Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi A3
82.77%
P Smart 2021 +2%
84.3%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi A3 and Huawei P Smart 2021 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 HiSilicon Kirin 710A
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 11 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610 Mali-G51
GPU clock 600 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~273 GFLOPS ~83.2 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.0 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi A3
1097
P Smart 2021 +20%
1316
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Mi A3 +25%
166739
P Smart 2021
133225
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi A3 +5%
175673
P Smart 2021
167029
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 10
ROM Android One EMUI 10.1
OS size - 19 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4030 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (45% in 30 min) Yes (42% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:30 hr 1:42 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi A3
12:35 hr
P Smart 2021 +22%
15:12 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi A3 +40%
21:22 hr
P Smart 2021
15:19 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi A3
30:48 hr
P Smart 2021 +35%
41:13 hr
Mobile Phone Battery Life Ranking (74th and 57th place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) -
Angle of widest lens 118° 120°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 6816 x 4735 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No No
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 6 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi A3
81.9 dB
P Smart 2021 +11%
91 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced July 2019 September 2020
Release date August 2019 November 2020
Launch price ~ 212 USD ~ 212 USD
SAR (head) 0.3 W/kg 0.85 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.1 W/kg 1.15 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, battery life, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Huawei P Smart 2021. But if the performance is more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Mi A3.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

