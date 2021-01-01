Xiaomi Mi A3 vs Huawei P Smart 2021
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.01-inch Xiaomi Mi A3 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 665) that was released on July 4, 2019, against the Huawei P Smart 2021, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710A and came out 15 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi A3
- Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's TFT LCD)
- Faster storage type - UFS 2.0 versus eMMC 5.1
- More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 665
- Weighs 33 grams less
- Better grip in hands – the body is 5 mm narrower
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Huawei P Smart 2021
- Has a 0.66 inch larger screen size
- Comes with 970 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4030 mAh
- Shows 18% longer battery life (119 vs 101 hours)
- 40% higher pixel density (395 vs 282 PPI)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- Delivers 22% higher maximum brightness (439 against 359 nits)
- The phone is 1-year and 3-months newer
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
55
64
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
41
37
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
74
82
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
63
62
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
72
69
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
59
61
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|TFT LCD
|Size
|6.01 inches
|6.67 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1560 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|20:9
|PPI
|282 ppi
|395 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|82.77%
|84.3%
|Display features
| - Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|-
|RGB color space
|-
|99.4%
|Response time
|-
|30.8 ms
|Contrast
|-
|1034:1
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|153.5 mm (6.04 inches)
|165.7 mm (6.52 inches)
|Width
|71.9 mm (2.83 inches)
|76.9 mm (3.03 inches)
|Thickness
|8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
|9.3 mm (0.37 inches)
|Weight
|173 gramm (6.1 oz)
|206 gramm (7.27 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Gray, Blue
|Black, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
|HiSilicon Kirin 710A
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
|- 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A73
|Lithography process
|11 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 610
|Mali-G51
|GPU clock
|600 MHz
|1000 MHz
|FLOPS
|~273 GFLOPS
|~83.2 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4, 6 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.0
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
297
297
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1097
P Smart 2021 +20%
1316
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Mi A3 +25%
166739
133225
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi A3 +5%
175673
167029
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|Android 10
|ROM
|Android One
|EMUI 10.1
|OS size
|-
|19 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4030 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|22.5 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (45% in 30 min)
|Yes (42% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|2:30 hr
|1:42 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
12:35 hr
P Smart 2021 +22%
15:12 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi A3 +40%
21:22 hr
15:19 hr
Talk (3G)
30:48 hr
P Smart 2021 +35%
41:13 hr
Mobile Phone Battery Life Ranking (74th and 57th place)
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 120FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|480 FPS (720p)
|-
|Angle of widest lens
|118°
|120°
|Lenses
|3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
|Macro lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6816 x 4735
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|BSI CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE, HID, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|No
|No
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|6
|12
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|July 2019
|September 2020
|Release date
|August 2019
|November 2020
|Launch price
|~ 212 USD
|~ 212 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.3 W/kg
|0.85 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.1 W/kg
|1.15 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display, battery life, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Huawei P Smart 2021. But if the performance is more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Mi A3.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1